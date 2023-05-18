Manish Chopra, the Director and head of partnerships for Meta in India has resigned from the company.

Chopra, who joined the social media giant in January 2019, announced his departure on LinkedIn.

Although he will be involved in the transition process for the next few weeks, he is eager to embark on a new phase in his professional life.

Chopra’s resignation comes at a time when Meta is experiencing significant changes in India. Last November, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan left the company to join rival Snap.

Chopra took on the interim head role until Sandhya Devanathan assumed the position of Meta’s India head on January 1 of this year. Following Mohan’s departure, A

Abhijit Bose, the former Head of India for WhatsApp, and Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta India’s Director of Public Policy, also resigned.

In September 2022, Manesh Mahatme stepped down as the Chief of WhatsApp Pay in India.

Devanathan acknowledged Chopra’s contributions to Meta, mentioning his role in expanding the company’s business and strengthening relationships with creators and businesses.

However, no immediate announcement regarding his replacement was made by Meta.

Chopra expressed gratitude to the company for entrusting him with the responsibility of driving growth and engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in India.

He praised his team for their care and selfless support, emphasizing their commitment to exceeding expectations and embracing courage.