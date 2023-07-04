Ocado Group has announced the appointment of Gregor Ulitzka, a former director at Amazon, as the European president of its Solutions business.

Ulitzka brings extensive experience, having served as the director of supply chain and inventory management for Europe at Amazon.

Prior to that, he spent 13 years working for German grocer Metro.

He said: “Ocado already partners with some of Europe’s most recognized names in grocery. I’m excited to develop these relationships further with my team and continue Ocado’s excellent work by expanding the reach of our world-class end-to-end solution across the region.”

In his position, Ulitzka will be based at both Ocado’s headquarters in Hatfield and various partner locations throughout Europe.

Ocado’s Solutions business collaborates with renowned retailers such as Morrisons, Casino in France, Alcampo in Spain, and Auchan in Poland.

Ocado’s CEO, Tim Steiner, expressed his excitement about the appointment, said: “This is a particularly exciting time to bring on board someone of Gregor’s caliber.”

This hiring follows the recent appointment of Rachel Osborne, the former CEO of Ted Baker, as Ocado’s new non-executive director in June.

