Pets at Home has announced the appointment of Steve Shirley, a former executive at Asda, as its new Operations Director for retail.

This addition completes the company’s senior retail leadership team.

Having spent 30 years at Asda, Shirley most recently served as the Vice President for Wholesale and Convenience.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all 457 Pets at Home stores as the company continues to expand its presence across the UK.

Shirley said: “I’m very excited to be joining Pets – not many businesses can provide such a rich offer – combining health, grooming and retail all under one brand.

“I was also very struck by the collaborative culture that seems to be such a key component of Pets at Home’s continuing success story. I can’t wait to get started and meet as many of my new colleagues as possible.”

The company’s chief operating officer retail Lisa Miao said: “It is great to welcome Steve to the team. He is a very experienced, results-driven and respected retailer and has developed a wealth of experience across end-to-end retail operations, including establishing a broad range of store formats.”

Shirley’s appointment follows the recent addition of Kathryn Imrie, formerly of Sky Deutschland, to the newly-created position of Chief Consumer Officer in February.

