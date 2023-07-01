Poundland has started hiring for 120 positions at its South Yorkshire distribution centre ahead of its digital expansion in the summer.

The variety store chain has chosen its Barnsley facility in Darton to serve as its second digital distribution centre.

Poundland aims to increase the workforce at the distribution centre from 77 to approximately 200 by the end of the year.

It has opened job opportunities ranging from shift managers and team leaders to warehouse operators.

This expansion in Darton aligns with Poundland’s commitment to fostering employment growth since acquiring Fultons.

The partnership with Fultons allowed Poundland to introduce frozen and chilled foods to over half of its 800-plus stores nationwide, establishing the site as its national frozen distribution centre.

Poundland’s online business has experienced significant growth after the Poundshop.com acquisition and its picking and fulfillment operations centre in Wednesbury, West Midlands.

Under Poundland’s ownership, Poundshop.com has witnessed more than double the number of orders.

With operations nearing full capacity, establishing a second digital distribution centre enables Poundland to accelerate and broaden its digital operations.

In the summer, the retailer would merge its Poundshop.com and Poundland.co.uk sites, offering customers an expanded range of products for online ordering and home delivery.

Poundland director of digital Tom Hill said: “We’re extremely proud to bring good jobs news to Barnsley and South Yorkshire.

“Since bringing Fultons into our family as we’ve built our food offer, we’ve made Darton a true centre of excellence in the buying and distribution of chilled and frozen ranges for a rapidly growing number of stores.

“We now look forward to building a team at Darton that can help us also expand our digital business as we offer our customers more ways to shop at Poundland.”

