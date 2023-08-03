London-based Prudential is planning to establish a health insurance venture in India.

The company is currently partnering with ICICI Bank for life insurance and asset management.

But the insurance firm might seek a new partner as the bank has a non-life venture, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

India has five standalone health insurance companies – Aditya Birla, Care, Manipal Cigna, Niva Bupa, and Star Health.

Prudential’s CEO, Anil Wadhwani, said: “India is clearly an exciting market, with a large population… there is significant under-penetration.”

A company spokesperson declined to comment on market speculation.

