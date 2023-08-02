South Korean company Hanon Systems is set to establish a new manufacturing presence in Tennessee, creating 600 new jobs.

The automotive parts maker plans to invest nearly $170 million in the new facility in Huntington Park, Loudon County.

It will supply thermal solutions for electrified mobility to automakers serving the North American market.

Read More: Disney still plans to invest in Florida which could create 13,000 new jobs

The announcement was made by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Gov. Lee said: “Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, and Hanon Systems’ decision to invest nearly $170 million in Loudon County is a testament to Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce.

“I thank Hanon Systems for creating 600 new jobs that will create tremendous opportunity for Tennesseans across the region.”

Headquartered in South Korea for over 30 years, Hanon Systems employs more than 22,000 people across 21 countries.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Its comprehensive product portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressors, fluid transport, electronics, and fluid pressure.

Mr. McWhorter said: “Thanks to Hanon Systems’ significant investment in our state, more than 6,000 Tennesseans will be employed by South Korean companies.

“We welcome Hanon Systems to Loudon County and believe Tennessee’s skilled workforce and pro-business climate will be the ideal match for this company’s success.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.