A Foxconn division is set to ink a major deal with Tamil Nadu state of India, generating 6,000 job opportunities.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) will establish a state-of-the-art electronic components plant in the Kancheepuram district near Chennai.

The company is investing ₹16 billion (approximately $194.45 million).

Read More: AMD to open $400m chip design facility in Bengaluru

This new plant will operate independently from Foxconn’s massive campus in Chennai, where it assembles Apple’s iPhones and employs over 35,000 people.

Foxconn has not responded to media requests for comments.

A state government source who revealed the plans said through LinkedIn that a “big announcement” is expected, retaining Tamil Nadu’s position as India’s Electronics Powerhouse.

Last week, Reuters reported on the ongoing negotiations between Foxconn and the Tamil Nadu government regarding this substantial investment.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The company aims to complete the construction of the new plant by 2024, a move that could greatly boost India’s electronic manufacturing capabilities.

While Foxconn’s FII is known for producing electronic devices, cloud service equipment, and industrial robots, it remains unclear whether the upcoming Indian plant will focus on iPhone components exclusively or cater to other companies.

Last year, Reuters reported that Foxconn plans to expand its iPhone factory workforce in Tamil Nadu by fourfold by the end of 2024, aiming to diversify its production locations and lessen its dependence on China.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career