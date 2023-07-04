SpiceJet passengers are facing the most flight disruptions, making it the most delayed carrier in India during the busy summer travel season.

In May, only 61 percent of SpiceJet flights departed on time from major airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, a decline from nearly 70 percent in April, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Air India also experienced a significant increase in flight delays, sliding to fifth place in punctuality rankings.

These challenges highlight the intense competition and post-pandemic boom in India’s aviation market.

The surge in domestic passenger traffic, which rose 15 percent to 13.2 million in May, coupled with shortages of workers and planes due to the pandemic, has added to the difficulties airlines face.

Moreover, issues with Pratt & Whitney engines have grounded numerous planes, impacting the Indian market.

The pressure to expand services is high, but airlines are still streamlining operations to meet the sudden surge in demand.

Unfavorable weather conditions have also contributed to flight delays, leading to passenger complaints on social media.

In addition to its punctuality issues, SpiceJet is grappling with financial challenges, having incurred losses of $40 billion over the past four years.

The airline has not released its latest fiscal year results and had several aircraft grounded in May, resulting in a decline in market share.

However, efforts are underway to improve performance, including punctuality.

Despite these challenges, India has experienced fewer flight delays than other major aviation markets.

Flight departure delays in India from January to June 20 stood at 15 percent, while the figures were 30 percent in the UK and 20 percent in the US.

Airlines in India are showing signs of improvement by increasing staff and capacity.

IndiGo, the market leader, plans to hire 5,000 workers and has placed a record order for 500 Airbus jets. Air India and SpiceJet are also recruiting more staff and expanding their fleets.

However, supply issues are expected to persist this summer due to the sudden surge in demand, which leads to fewer backup planes and increased wear and tear on aircraft in hot temperatures.

Last-minute flight delays have become more prevalent as a result.

Industry experts anticipate that the situation will improve in the coming year as airlines continue their efforts to address these challenges.

