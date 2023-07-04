Infosys, a global technology consulting and services company, has announced a series of executive role changes.

Richard Lobo, the executive vice president and head of HR, will be assuming a special projects role, collaborating closely with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

An email sent by Shaji Mathew, the global HR head, to senior leaders on Monday confirmed the transition.

Sushanth Tharappan, previously senior VP and head of Infosys Leadership Institute has been appointed as the new head of HR, succeeding Lobo.

Tharappan, an Infosys veteran who joined the company in 2000, has held various positions, including chief people officer of Infosys subsidiary Edgeverve Systems and global head for talent acquisition.

These changes in the HR leadership at Infosys follow the appointment of Shaji Mathew as global HR head four months ago.

Mathew, previously the global head of delivery for the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and life science segments, assumed the HR role after the retirement of Krish Shankar in March.

In his new position, Mathew will oversee HR responsibilities across Infosys and its subsidiaries, while Tharappan will focus on the HR matters specific to Infosys.

Richard Lobo, a 23-year veteran at Infosys, has been instrumental in advancing the diversity agenda and is recognized for his contributions to curbing attrition.

He employed data modeling techniques to identify high-potential employees considering leaving the company and implemented timely interventions to retain them.

Additional executive changes include the promotion of Dennis Gada to executive vice president and global head of banking and financial services, assuming some of the responsibilities previously held by former president Mohit Joshi.

This transition took place in May. Gada will be responsible for the financial services business across North America, Europe, and APAC.

He played a crucial role in successfully closing the $1.5-billion Vanguard deal and has been with Infosys for two decades.

Sources suggest that Anant Adya, executive vice president and head for Cobalt at Infosys, is likely to succeed former executive vice president Narsimha Rao Mannepalli as the head of the cloud division.

According to Phil Fersht, CEO of US-based IT advisory HfS Research, major service providers are experiencing significant pressure to secure large deals, resulting in considerable executive movement.

Fersht acknowledges the potential impact of losing Mohit Joshi, given his esteemed reputation in the financial services community.

However, he highlights the positive outcome of promoting Dennis Gada to lead the banking and financial services division.

Fersht also mentions the recent notable win of Danske Bank, which boosts Infosys’ prospects.

To further enhance their industry influence, he suggests that Infosys should raise the profiles of individuals like Ravi Kumar S and Joshi, who have made significant contributions.

Despite a few executive departures, Infosys continues to implement its strategy of internal promotions, which seems to be yielding favorable results compared to some of its competitors.

An inquiry regarding these changes sent to Infosys did not receive a response at the time of this press release.

