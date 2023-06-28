Starbucks has lodged a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the union representing its baristas, which accused it of restricting stores from putting up Pride decorations.

The charges were filed after Starbucks employees initiated picketing activities on Friday, June 23, with over 150 stores, involving nearly 3,500 workers, pledged to join the strikes nationwide.

Starbucks Workers United claimed managers in at least 22 states prohibited baristas from decorating for Pride month or removing Pride flags.

But Starbucks maintained its policies regarding decorations remained unchanged.

In the complaint, Starbucks accused the union of conducting a smear campaign that included deliberate misrepresentations about its support for Pride month and store decorations.

The coffee giant also responded to the union’s claims regarding benefits for LGBTQ+ workers.

It asserted it continued to provide industry-leading gender-affirming care benefits and refuted claims that it had eliminated or altered benefits coverage for LGBTQIA2+ partners.

In response, Starbucks Workers United filed its own charge, addressing the alleged prohibition of store decorations and the company’s refusal to negotiate with the union over the issue and its consequences.

The union expressed confidence that the charges filed by Starbucks would be dismissed, labeling them as a PR stunt aimed at diverting attention from the company’s actions.

Starbucks Workers United urged Starbucks to engage in good-faith negotiations by coming to the bargaining table and listening to its queer workers if it genuinely wanted to ally with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Meanwhile, Starbucks clarified its policies on store decor remained unchanged and emphasized its encouragement of stores to celebrate heritage months, including Pride.

The company announced plans to issue clearer centralized guidelines for in-store displays and decorations to ensure inclusivity and reflect the Starbucks brand.

Sara Trilling, Executive Vice President of Starbucks North America, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to an inclusive environment and said no one could undermine its legacy.

She said: “I want to reiterate that there has been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners.

“To further underscore this, we intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines, and leveraging resources like the Period Planning Kit (PPK) and Siren’s Eye, for in-store visual displays and decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and our brand.”

