Over the years there have been many false myths and urban legends about particular brands.

Some of which are trivial, and others take on a cultural currency of their own, even when they’re completely false.

Some companies have even created websites purely to expose myths that aren’t true.

The first myth is:

Disney goes to lengths to ensure that no one is ever declared dead on its property

While some have claimed the company policy is not to have anyone declared dead at Disney.

Former staff claim that victims of accidents have been moved off the site to ensure they’re not officially declared to have died on Disney’s property.

The claims are hard to stand up, but research by Snopes has uncovered news articles on reports of fatal accidents at Disney’s sits where the person involved has died “at the scene.”

If you reverse the Coca-Cola logo, it reads ‘no Mohammad, no Mecca’ in Arabic

This is definitely not true.

You would have to change the mark to read ‘Coca-Cota’ for this to be anywhere near the saying.

Also, Coca-Cola claims many clerics and commissions have studied this only to find nothing.

The company also points out there was little to no knowledge of Arabic in 1886 Atlanta when the logo was designed.

Vans shoes feature the Star of David on its soles so that you can step on it

The six-pointed star does actually appear on the bottom of the shoes.

However, the Anti-Defamation League has said many times it wasn’t related to religion.

The design is just a design.

A statement from the ADL after investigating said: “After contacting the company in the 1990s when the rumor began spreading, ADL was reassured by the chief executive office of Vans that the interlinking six-pointed star pattern on their shoes dated from the founding of the company and ‘was not done with even any awareness that it was the Star of David’.”

“The League accepts the company’s explanation that the design is in fact just a design.”

Adidas is actually an acronym for ‘all day I dream about sex’

This one is definitely at the top of the list for bizarre.

The truth is Adidas was formed after the Dassler brothers, who split up after World War II.

Adolf “Adi” Dassler founded Adidas, hence the name.

Then, his brother Rudolf started the company that would become Puma.

Heinz has 57 varieties

This is not in fact true.

The founder, Henry Heinz, admitted he just made it up after seeing an advertisement.

There was some basis.

It’s known that five was his lucky number and seven was his wife’s.

But it didn’t have anything to do with the amount of products the company made.

Tommy Hilfiger told Oprah he didn’t want blacks or Asians to wear his clothes

Like most rumours- it was just a rumour and nothing more.

Hilfiger denied it, Oprah denied it.

And it was pointed out Hilfiger hadn’t even appeared on Oprah’s show at the time it was claimed he said it.

Winfrey even began the first part of Hilfiger’s debut appearance on the show, years later, by clearing it all up.

Opening a show in 1999, the hugely successful presenter and businesswoman said: ” I want to just set the record straight once and for all. The rumor claims that clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger came on this show and made racist remarks, and that I then kicked him out.

“I just want to say that is not true because it just never happened.

“Tommy Hilfiger has never appeared on this show. READ MY LIPS, TOMMY HILFIGER HAS NEVER APPEARED ON THIS SHOW. And all of [the] people who claim that they saw it, they heard it — it never happened. I’ve never even met Tommy Hilfiger.”

Hilfiger did eventually appear on the show in 2007 where the matter was once again brought up – and debunked.

The fashion designer even said he’d had the matter privately investigated.

A Japanese town changed its name to ‘USA’ after World War II so it could label its products ‘MADE IN USA.’

There is an actual place in Japan called Usa.

However, its origins go back to the 8th century.

Also, all products have to display the country of origin, not the city.

So, this scam would not have made it past US Customs.

