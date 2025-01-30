Trump Offers Federal Workers Eight-Months Pay to Resign

President Donald Trump has proposed a bold initiative allowing federal workers to resign while receiving eight months of pay.

The move, aimed at reducing the size of the US government, requires employees to opt in by February 6 and leave their positions by the end of September.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) confirmed the plan, stating that employees who accept the offer will not be required to work during the payout period, except in rare cases.

They would also be exempt from Trump’s return-to-office mandate, which requires most federal employees to work on-site five days a week.

How the Plan Works

Applies to most full-time federal employees

Excludes military personnel, postal workers, immigration officials, and national security staff

Employees must reply to the email with “resign” in the subject line to accept

White House claims the move could save the government up to $100 billion

While the administration calls the offer “very generous,” many federal workers have expressed confusion about its long-term implications.

Political and Union Reactions

The proposal has sparked immediate backlash.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) criticized the move as a “purge” of the civil service, warning it could disrupt essential services.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine also questioned the legality of the plan. “If you accept that offer and resign, he’ll stiff you just like he stiffed contractors,” he said, urging employees not to take the deal.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller defended the move, stating it was essential to “get control of government,” as he claimed federal workers are “overwhelmingly left of center.”

The Musk Connection and Further Government Cuts

The mass resignation offer mirrors an email Elon Musk sent to Twitter employees after acquiring the platform in 2022, where workers had to opt in to keep their jobs.

Trump has tasked Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy with leading an advisory board to streamline government efficiency by cutting spending, regulations, and federal jobs. Ramaswamy has since left the role to run for governor of Ohio.

Adding to the upheaval, Trump issued a memo pausing federal grants and loans, which was temporarily blocked by a district judge. Democrats have voiced “extreme alarm” over the potential disruption to key programs.

A Wider Push for Conservative Policies

On the same day, Trump signed an executive order limiting young people’s access to gender-related medical treatments. The order, titled Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation, seeks to ban gender-affirming procedures for individuals under 19.

While the administration claims it protects children from “life-altering choices,” legal challenges are expected, and the order’s enforceability remains unclear.

What’s Next for Federal Employees?

With a looming deadline and uncertainty surrounding Trump’s next steps, federal workers face a difficult decision. The administration’s aggressive push to downsize government signals potential future layoffs, leaving employees to weigh their options carefully.

The full impact of these policies remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Trump’s second term has started with sweeping changes.