Zara is set to take over the former premises of Topshop at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, establishing its new flagship store.

Retail Week reports the company has relocated and expanded from its current location on Briggate shopping street to the new three-story, 46,000-square-foot space.

The Trinity Leeds location was occupied by Topshop until 2021 when the collapse of Arcadia resulted in the closure of all its physical stores.

Landsec, the property management company, said the new Zara store will incorporate the fashion brand’s latest technological innovations to ensure customers have a seamless shopping experience.

This flagship store opening aligns with Zara’s store optimization plan, which aims to establish larger, improved, and more attractive stores in prime retail destinations worldwide.

The retailer intends to open and renovate stores in strategic locations across the United States and Europe.

Marcos López, Inditex’s capital markets director, announced plans to open 30 stores in the United States over the next three years.

These new stores will include significant locations in major cities like New York, Miami, Chicago, and others.

The relocation to a larger space allows Zara to showcase its latest collections and technological advancements, reinforcing its position as a leading fashion retailer.

Landsec head of brand account management Nik Porter told Retail Gazette: “As guests demand more from their shopping experience, brands are prioritising prime locations that drive footfall, enable customer service and have the ability to integrate in-store and online shopping experiences.

“Our retail strategy allows us to work in partnership with brands holistically to find them the best locations and ensure that their physical presence adds value to their wider multichannel offer.”

