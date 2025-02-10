10 iconic Super Bowl Half Time Commercials

The Super Bowl is one of the world’s biggest sporting events, watched by hundreds of millions of people around the globe.

As well as the match itself, it’s also one of the best opportunities for advertisers.

Every year, brands pull out all the stops – and a great deal of cash – to entertain, and sometimes shock, viewers with commercials that often become as anticipated as the game itself.

It doesn’t always go well, as Uber Eats found out when it came under fire for its 2024 commercial.

Here’s a look at 10 iconic Super Bowl commercials that have made a significant mark over the years.

Apple – “1984” (1984)

Directed by Ridley Scott, Apple’s “1984” commercial introduced the Macintosh computer.

It depicted a dystopian future inspired by George Orwell’s novel, symbolizing Apple’s challenge to the computing status quo.

Its singular broadcast during Super Bowl XVIII left an indelible mark on advertising.

Coca-Cola – “Hey Kid, Catch!” (1980)

This heartwarming commercial featured Pittsburgh Steelers star “Mean” Joe Greene and a young fan.

After a tough game, the fan offers Greene his Coke, leading to a smile and Greene tossing his jersey as a thank you.

It’s a timeless example of emotional storytelling.

Budweiser – “Puppy Love” (2014)

Budweiser’s “Puppy Love” ad tells the story of an adorable puppy and a Clydesdale horse forming an unlikely friendship.

It’s a masterclass in using cuteness and emotional appeal to create a memorable and shareable ad.

Volkswagen – “The Force” (2011)

Volkswagen’s “The Force” features a child dressed as Darth Vader attempting to use the Force around the house, with no success, until he “starts” his dad’s VW Passat using a remote start.

It’s charming, humorous, and universally relatable.

5. Old Spice – “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

While not debuting during the Super Bowl, Old Spice’s commercial gained fame around the same time and is often associated with Super Bowl-level creativity.

It featured Isaiah Mustafa delivering a rapid-fire monologue, redefining masculinity in advertising.

6. McDonald’s – “The Showdown” (1993)

In this commercial, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird face off in an epic game of H-O-R-S-E, with a Big Mac as the prize.

This ad combined massive star power, competition, and humor, showcasing McDonald’s in a culturally relevant moment.

7. Doritos – “Crash the Super Bowl” Campaigns (2006-2016)

Doritos revolutionized Super Bowl advertising by inviting fans to create their ads, with the best being aired during the game.

This democratized ad creation and engaged viewers in a novel way.

8. Snickers – “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” (2010)

Featuring Betty White and Abe Vigoda playing football, this Snickers commercial launched a hugely successful campaign.

It humorously conveyed the idea that Snickers can transform you back to your true self.

9. Pepsi – “Cindy Crawford” (1992)

Cindy Crawford, in a tank top and denim shorts, stops at a dusty gas station to buy a Pepsi.

This ad combined sex appeal with simplicity, making it one of the most memorable spots for the brand.

10. Always – “#LikeAGirl” (2015)

Always’ “#LikeAGirl” campaign challenged stereotypes about what it means to do something “like a girl,” turning a phrase that had been used as an insult into an empowering message.

It successfully sparked conversations about gender biases and was praised for its social impact.

These iconic Super Bowl commercials have gone beyond mere advertising; they’ve become cultural landmarks.

They remind us that at its best, advertising can entertain, inspire, and even provoke thought.

As we look forward to future Super Bowls, it’s clear that the commercials will continue to be a highlight, eagerly anticipated by audiences around the world.

