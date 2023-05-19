The RMT has announced a 24-hour strike on the eve of the FA Cup final, affecting 20,000 members working for major rail companies in England.

The strike scheduled on Friday, June 2, is related to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

It falls between two previously slated strikes by the drivers’ union, Aslef, compounding the disruption for passengers.

The strike will primarily impact train managers, catering crew, and station staff and is set to cause chaos for Manchester United and Manchester City fans travelling to Wembley for the final on Saturday, June 3.

The RMT criticized the government for not allowing rail negotiators to make an offer that could be considered.

The union emphasized the determination of its members to see the dispute through until an acceptable resolution is reached.

RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, urged the government to unlock the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and enable them to present an offer that can be put to a referendum among union members.

He told The Guardian: “Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away. They underestimate the strength of feeling among our members, who have just given us a new six-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action, and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution.

“The government now needs to unlock the RDG and allow them to make an offer that can be put to a referendum of our members.”

The RDG, representing train operators, said it stood by its previous offer, which had been thoroughly negotiated and could have resolved the dispute.

The group said it would have raised the lowest-paid staff up to a 13 percent raise.

An RDG spokesperson said: “By calling more strike action the RMT leadership have chosen to prolong this dispute without ever giving their members a chance to have a say on their own offer.

“Instead, they will be subject to yet more lost pay through industrial action, customers will suffer more disruption, and the industry will continue to suffer huge damage.”

The RMT strike is expected to have a less overall impact on train services than the Aslef strike and previous RMT strikes involving Network Rail staff.

But it will significantly disrupt most services across England and some cross-border services to Scotland and Wales.

