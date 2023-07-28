Aldi is about to generate over 800 job opportunities in new stores across the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

With upcoming store openings in various towns and cities like Oldham, Flitwick, Coventry, and more, Aldi offers competitive starting pay rates for store assistants.

Nationally, the starting pay will be £11.40 per hour, while inside the M25, it will be £12.85 per hour, and the supermarket will also provide compensation for breaks.

These positions range from managerial positions to caretakers, cleaners, and store apprentices, as the company expands its workforce of 40,000.

Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK recruitment director, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

The discount retailer recently announced price reductions on fruit and vegetable products to support customers during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The price drop includes ten products, including avocados, red peppers, baking potatoes, and sweetcorn.

This follows previous price cuts on household staples like milk and pasta, with nearly 100 products seeing reduced prices.

