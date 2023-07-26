Amazon has closed its first UK cashier-less store in west London, just over two years after its grand opening in March 2021.

It was also the e-commerce behemoth’s first “just walk out” grocery store outside the US.

Two other Amazon Fresh stores in Wandsworth and East Sheen have also been permanently closed.

The company said: “Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimisation decisions along the way.

“While we decided to close three Amazon Fresh stores, it doesn’t mean we won’t grow – this year, we will open new Amazon Fresh stores to better serve customers in the greater London area.”

Amazon added it was “committed to our investment in grocery and, as we grow, we’ll continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers”.

The decision to close the three stores does not signify a halt in Amazon’s growth plans.

In response to Amazon’s entry into the ‘just walk out’ grocery space in 2021, Tesco, a major UK supermarket chain, followed suit and opened its own ‘just walk out’ store named GetGo in Holborn, central London.

