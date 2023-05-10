Amazon is aiming to open its fulfillment center in Davenport, Iowa by August, with plans to hire 1,000 people.

Julie Forsythe, Senior Vice President of Business and Economic Growth at the Quad Cities Chamber, said Amazon had informed local officials of the plans.

She said: “We’re told that they’re going to be hiring , and they hope to open by August of this year.”

The Davenport fulfillment center was slated to open in September 2022 but Amazon put it off by two years due to global supply-chain concerns.

The center was later scheduled to open in 2024.

Read More: Amazon mass layoff plan hits cloud and HR departments

The pandemic caused a spike in online shopping, prompting Amazon to rush to build warehouse space.

But due to overbuilding warehouse capacity during the pandemic, the firm posted its first quarterly loss in seven years last year, as people shifted to in-person shopping.

Amazon has since scrapped warehouse plans nationwide and sacked 27,000 people in its cost-cutting efforts.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

With Amazon and Fair Oaks Foods planning to recruit hundreds in the Quad Cities over the next year or so, Forsythe acknowledged the challenge of hiring sufficient staff for businesses.

To entice students, she says Amazon provides flexible hours and tuition assistance.

She noted that a shortage of employees is a problem every community faces, as the country needs more people to meet workforce demands.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.