The India Startup Foundation is all set to host the India Startup Festival (ISF) in Bangalore.

The three-day event, now in its second year, will be held from Thursday, August 10, to Friday, 12, 2023.

It aims to create a thriving startup ecosystem and encourage innovation at the grassroots level.

The theme is “Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid,” focusing on fintech, rural innovation, agritech, foodtech, and rural healthcare innovation.

With a grand lineup of over 10,000 startups, representatives from Japan and the UK, and over 500 investors, the festival will serve as a crucial platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and secure funding.

A meticulous startup jury will handpick the top one hundred startups as finalists, granting them exclusive opportunities to pitch their ideas on the grand stage and receive mentorship from industry leaders in their sectors.

The top 10 startups will be awarded cash prizes to support their endeavours.

Distinguished personalities, such as Sadguru Sri Madhusudan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Priyank Kharge, and NS Boseraju, will grace the event with their presence.

Additionally, eight eminent personalities will be honored with lifetime achievements for their significant contributions to the industry and the nation’s growth.

The festival’s objective extends beyond just recognition and celebration of success.

Over 30 term sheets are expected to be awarded to deserving startups, making it the first-ever such offering at a Startup Festival in the country.

Furthermore, global participants will engage in roundtable discussions on “Rural Entrepreneurship and Rural Empowerment,” to produce a white paper containing actionable solutions.

This paper will be shared with government authorities to encourage implementation of envisioned changes and foster progress in rural areas.

Chairperson & Convenor of ISF 2023, JA Chowdary, emphasizes the festival’s alignment with the Government of India’s initiatives, including Start-up India, Digital India, and Make-in-India.

By bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, the festival seeks to contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat and create new opportunities and employment prospects.

The India Startup Foundation seeks to provide startups with a thriving ecosystem by signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to offer guidance, mentoring, marketing support, and funding.

The festival will bring together High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and Venture Capitalists (VCs) to address the funding challenges faced by startups, particularly in light of recent reports indicating a decline in funding in the Indian startup ecosystem.

