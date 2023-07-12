Bank of America has been fined $150 million for engaging in deceptive practices that harmed hundreds of thousands of its customers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found the bank’s dubious practices included charging customers multiple $35 overdraft fee charges for the same transaction.

The bank has also failed to issue proper rewards to credit card users and enrolled customers in card accounts without their consent.

Read More: SEC fines JPMorgan over irretrievable deletion of 47 million emails

The fines must be paid to the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The bank will also pay around $80.4 million to customers unfairly charged bogus fees, on top of the $23 million already paid to customers who were wrongly denied card awards.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said: “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system.”

A bank spokesperson said the lender “voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022,” resulting in a 90 percent drop in revenue.

Wells Fargo was also charged for a similar lapse in 2016 when regulators exposed the fake accounts scandal.

Other lenders, including US Bank, also paid $37.5 million last year for putting customers into unauthorized accounts.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.