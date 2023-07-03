ESPN has laid off approximately 20 high-profile commentators, including former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy and former NBA player Jalen Rose.

It aligns with Disney’s cost-cutting efforts, as studios and media outlets face financial pressures to boost profits and reduce debt amid an uncertain economy.

ESPN said: “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company.

Read More: ESPN to eliminate jobs amid Disney’s massive layoffs

“These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

It seeks additional cost-cutting, including potential reductions in public commentator salaries, with further cuts to be considered during upcoming contract negotiations.

ESPN has faced numerous job cuts in recent years due to the pandemic’s impact on major sporting events and the ongoing trend of consumers cutting cable subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

The decline in pay TV households typically carrying ESPN has pressured the network.

Read More: Disney launches final batch of layoffs with 2,500 jobs on the line

While ESPN+ has seen success as a streaming product, a significant portion of revenue still comes from fees paid by cable and satellite operators.

Among the high-profile talent affected by the recent layoffs were boxing commentator Max Kellerman, former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, and Suzy Kolber, a long-time fixture in ESPN’s NFL coverage.

Kolber said: “Heartbreaking — but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.

“So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

While some had years remaining on their contracts, a source said ESPN has committed to honoring those contracts fully and assisting talent in finding opportunities elsewhere.

The person said contracts expiring in the coming months may not be renewed, or talent may be offered reduced compensation.

Previous rounds of layoffs at Disney have already resulted in thousands of job cuts as the company strives to save costs.

However, the current ESPN cuts were separate from Disney’s 7,000 job cuts.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.