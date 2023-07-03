Fox News has settled a lawsuit by former producer Abby Grossberg, agreeing to pay $12 million.

Grossberg claimed she was coerced into providing false testimony for the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case while working for former primetime host Tucker Carlson.

She said: “While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously.

“I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

Earlier this year, Grossberg had filed lawsuits against Fox in New York and Delaware, alleging discrimination and retaliation after being fired by the network.

She said: “I stand by and defer to my publicly filed claims and allegations and any public statements I or my attorneys have made concerning my employment at Fox News.

“I will not make any further remarks concerning my employment at Fox News at this time and ask that you respect my decision.”

Grossberg had worked closely with Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo.

She accused the network’s lawyers of coercing and intimidating her into giving misleading testimony during the Dominion lawsuit.

The trial, which was stopped in April, resulted in Fox agreeing to pay $787.5 million to Dominion to settle the defamation lawsuit.

It was related to false claims about Dominion’s voting machines affecting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The settlement with Grossberg is seen as a way for Fox News to avoid further litigation.

A company spokesperson said: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

The settlement comes in the wake of ongoing scrutiny and legal challenges faced by Fox News and its hosts.

