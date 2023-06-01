Meta has filed a motion in a federal court to block the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from imposing new sanctions on the company for alleged privacy violations.

The legal battle has reignited old accusations against the tech giant.

The FTC initiated a legal proceeding on May 3, accusing Meta of violating a $5 billion privacy settlement from 2019.

The agency also seeks more prohibitions, like banning the company from profiting off data collected from young users.

Meta has asked the US District Court for Washington, D.C., to halt the proceeding.

It argues only the court, not the FTC, can modify or enforce the consent order of the original settlement.

Meta is disputing the FTC’s claims of privacy violations and asserts its commitment to compliance with the order.

The company has invested significantly in building a robust privacy program.

If successful, the FTC must explore alternative avenues to pursue its allegations.

The FTC’s current Democratic leadership, including Chair Lina Khan, is dissatisfied with the 2019 settlement, which was established when Republicans held the agency.

Democrats have long questioned whether the settlement adequately addressed the company’s business practices to prevent future privacy breaches.

Republicans and Meta have highlighted the record-setting $5 billion fine and the mandated privacy protection improvements were significant components of the settlement.

Meta says the FTC cannot seek substantial changes to the company’s operations by modifying a seven years old agreement.

The outcome of this legal battle will have implications for privacy regulations and the enforcement powers of the FTC over tech companies like Meta Platforms.

The FTC has chosen not to comment on the matter at this time.

