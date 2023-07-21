Legislation aimed at mitigating the impact of strikes on key services has been granted Royal Assent after clearing both Houses of Parliament.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act allows ministers to impose minimum service levels during industrial action involving ambulance staff, firefighters, railway workers, and other essential sectors.

The Act has faced staunch opposition from unions and opposition parties in Parliament.

However, the House of Lords ultimately relented in its stand-off with the Government, leading to the law’s passage.

The Labour Party has pledged to repeal the legislation if it comes to power.

Hospital consultants are currently on strike in England, causing significant disruptions to patient care.

Additionally, a walkout by rail workers in an ongoing dispute has led to fresh travel chaos for train passengers.

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake claimed the new law provided an “appropriate balance between the ability to strike, and protecting lives and livelihoods.

“The UK remains a world leader for workers’ rights and these new laws will not prevent a union from organising industrial action.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman said the Act would “help give passengers certainty that they will be able to make important journeys on a strike day”.

But the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has vehemently opposed the law and pledged to fight it “tooth and nail,” arguing it would harm workers’ rights.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Conservatives are threatening to take a wrecking ball to our fundamental right to strike.

“No-one should be sacked for trying to win better pay and conditions at work – especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. But that is exactly what this draconian legislation will allow.

“These new laws will give ministers the power to snatch away the right to strike from a massive one in five workers – that’s 5.5 million people.

