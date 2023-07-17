Rail passengers have been warned about major disruptions this week due to a strike by train drivers and other workers over pay, job security, and working conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) are to strike on July 20 (Thursday), 22 (Saturday), and 29 (Saturday).

Aslef drivers will enforce an overtime ban from today (Monday, July 17) to 22 (Saturday).

RMT members, including station staff, train managers, and catering workers, will participate in the industrial action.

Passengers are advised to plan and check their travel arrangements, as the level of service will vary across the country.

The strike, affecting 14 train companies, will result in significant variations in services, with delayed start times and earlier finishing times compared to the usual schedule.

Some areas will have only around half of their normal train services, while others will experience complete service shutdowns.

Evening services on select lines are also expected to be affected in the days preceding each strike and in the mornings following the action.

The overtime ban enforced by Aslef drivers, impacting 14 train companies, will disrupt rail services between July 17 and 22.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes would show the country “just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.

He said: “We have given the Government and rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table but it remains clear that they do not want a resolution.

“Our members – the drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out – will not accept the Government’s attempts to force our industry into decline.”

