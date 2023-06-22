Ola has announced the construction of India’s largest gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

The first pillar of the cell factory has been erected in Krishnagiri.

Spanning an impressive 115 acres, the Ola gigafactory is projected to commence operations in early 2024, initially possessing a capacity of 5 GWh.

Read More: Elon Musk says Tesla to launch in India ‘as soon as possible’

In subsequent phases, the factory’s capacity will be expanded to a substantial 100 GWh when operating at full potential, effectively positioning it as one of the world’s largest cell manufacturing facilities.

Ola’s objective is to localize critical aspects of the electric vehicle (EV) value chain.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola founder and CEO, said: “Our Gigafactory will be a major milestone in India’s electrification journey, bringing us closer to making India a global EV hub.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Ola has invested in cell and battery research and development, establishing an advanced cell R&D facility in Bengaluru.

It recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and cells.

Under the terms of the MoU, Ola will establish an EV hub that will consolidate advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, along with vendor and supplier parks, within a single location.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook