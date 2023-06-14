Rolls-Royce has submitted plans to almost double the size of its Raynesway site in Derby and create more than 1,000 new jobs in the city so it can help build the next generation of nuclear submarines.

The engineering giant is planning a major expansion in its home city to put together the reactors for a deal struck in March between the UK, US and Australia.

The so-called AUKUS agreement will create what Rishi Sunak said would be “one of the most advanced” submarines “the world has ever known”.

The Raynesway changes will be funded by the MoD so that it can help build the new attack submarines as part of the tri-lateral agreement.

Rolls-Royce Submarines president Steve Carlier said: “This is a truly exciting time for our business, with work secured that will see us support UK and Australian submarines well into the second half of this century.

“It will see thousands of jobs created across the UK supply chain, many of which here in Derby, and we’re proud to be playing our part in this international endeavour.

“For over 60 years we have provided the power to the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines and our expansion plans are the first step in helping Australia acquire their own nuclear propulsion attack submarine capability while showcasing British innovation and expertise on the world stage.”

The expansion will see manufacturing and office facilities built on recently acquired land surrounding the Raynesway site.

It will also create 1,170 skilled roles within Rolls-Royce in areas such as manufacturing and engineering.

An outline planning application is now being submitted to Derby City Council covering more than 1 million sq ft of new floorspace across the Raynesway estate.

Rolls-Royce Submarines employs more than 4,000 people and designs, builds and supports the pressurised water reactors that power every boat in the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.

Last year, backed by the MoD, it opened a new Nuclear Skills Academy in Derby, which will provide 200 apprenticeships each year for at least the next decade.

Rolls-Royce already supports the existing Astute and Dreadnought boat build programmes through the delivery of the reactor plant and associated components.

It provides frontline support across the world for reactor plant equipment from its Operations Centre in Derby and works on submarines docked in the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard and the naval bases at Devonport and Faslane.

