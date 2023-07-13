Trelleborg factory workers in Leicester have started a strike after rejecting an improved pay offer from management.

Initially, the workers declined a four percent pay raise and a £700 lump sum.

Despite a subsequent offer of a seven percent increase, retroactive to April 1, the Unite union members rejected it, leading to the strike.

Sweden-based Trelleborg specializes in manufacturing dampeners, suspensions, pads, and buffers for various industries, including transportation.

The factory produces parts for companies like Bombardier, Alstom, JBC, Caterpillar, and John Deere.

The most recent financial report for the UK branch 2021 revealed pre-tax profits of £2.9 million, up from £2.3 million the previous year, with a turnover of £32.2 million.

Leicester plant manager Alex Carter said months-long negotiations over the 2023 pay rise did not succeed.

He said: “The Union has chosen not to accept this offer.

“Trelleborg remains open to discussions to allow an agreement to minimize the impact of the strike which commenced on July 11, 2023.

“Trelleborg has a long history of offering competitive and fair compensation to all employees and regularly benchmarks against both government and independent indices.”

