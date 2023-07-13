Elon Musk has announced a new artificial intelligence company, xAI, to compete with ChatGPT.

The company’s website and team of 12 staff members have been unveiled, with Musk himself leading the venture.

The website says xAI will collaborate closely with companies like Twitter (X), Tesla, and others to advance their mission.

Read More: Elon Musk sues top law firm for taking $90 million during Twitter acquisition

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the website states, echoing Musk’s previous descriptions of his AI aspirations.

Musk was an early supporter of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

But he backpedaled, slamming the firm for inputting safeguards that prevent the chatbot from generating biased or sexist responses.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News in April, Musk hinted at plans for a new AI venture, which was tentatively named TruthGPT.

Read More: Meta to roll out Twitter rival as Elon Musk turmoil continues

Despite limited information about xAI’s mission, the website says the company is actively recruiting personnel.

All 12 staff members featured on the website are male, but it remains to be seen if the team will diversify.

Musk’s announcement of xAI comes at a critical juncture for the entrepreneur.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

His acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October faces uncertainties following the launch of Threads, a rival app by Meta, which garnered over 100 million sign-ups within a week.

Additionally, reports indicate a decline in Twitter usage.

Musk’s actions, including staff reductions, controversial policy changes, and provocative remarks, have alienated some users and advertisers.

In addition to xAI and Twitter, Musk oversees a portfolio of companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.