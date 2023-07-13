Hollywood is bracing for another potential strike as actors and producers engage in extended talks over better pay and other benefits.

The contract for the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) expired on Wednesday, July 12.

If an agreement is not reached by midnight in Los Angeles, 160,000 actors will join the ongoing strike of writers today (July 13).

Last month, the actors’ union entered negotiations to improve wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits.

They also sought to establish guidelines for using artificial intelligence in future television and film productions.

In response to a request from studios and streaming services, SAG-AFTRA agreed to meet with federal mediators for a final push to secure a new contract deal.

However, the union remains prepared to initiate a strike should negotiations falter.

Initially set to expire on July 1, the contract received one extension.

SAG-AFTRA disputed reports that the request for mediation came after an emergency meeting with top Hollywood executives.

The union expressed concern over the lack of good faith bargaining from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), questioning their intentions.

It said: “We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement.”

Recent reports have also highlighted tactics employed by studio producers against the striking Writers Guild of America.

Producers reportedly plan to delay negotiations with writers for several months, hoping that financial strain will force them to return to the bargaining table.

The ongoing strike has already impacted various productions.

Netflix has postponed the start of production for the final season of “Stranger Things.”

Similarly, shows like “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” and projects from Disney and Marvel have faced disruptions.

In the event of an actors’ strike, productions relying on scripts that are yet to be completed will immediately halt, further exacerbating the industry’s challenges.

