Tesco staff have announced their plans to protest during the company’s upcoming AGM at its Welwyn Garden City headquarters.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place in two weeks’ time, on Friday, June 16th at 10am, near the Welwyn Garden City train station, which serves as a transportation hub for shareholders attending the AGM.

Organizers have deliberately chosen this location to allow for effective lobbying of shareholders before the meeting.

The demonstration aims to raise concerns about the automation trend and its impact on job security.

Last year, Tesco made the decision to remove a significant number of manned checkouts in its larger stores, favoring self-service alternatives.

The protest follows the launch of a petition last month opposing the shift towards automation and has already gathered over 240,000 signatures.

In addition to the demonstration, the protesters plan to distribute leaflets to shareholders, ensuring their concerns are heard and their presence felt.

An organizer said: “The implementation of automated checkouts is resulting in job losses, alienating many individuals, and transforming our shopping experiences into self-service, card-only transactions.

“This does not align with the preferences of tens of thousands of people.”

