Football, the world’s game, brings together fans from around the globe.

Behind the scenes, some clubs have achieved remarkable success on the field and amassed tremendous wealth off it.

In this article, we explore the wealthiest football clubs from each continent, showcasing their financial prowess and the global impact of their success.

These lists are primarily based on how wealthy the owner of the clubs are with the exception of clubs in South America as the majority of clubs are run by fans/members. (There aren’t any football clubs in Antarctica)

Europe

Newcastle United – Public Investment Fund – $430 billion (£320 billion)

Newcastle United, based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, have recently been bought by the ownership of Saudi Arabian consortium Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The club have won 11 major honours and are back in the Champions League for the 2023/2024 season for the first time in 20 years.

Led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF acquired an 80 percent stake in the club in 2021, marking a significant change in the ownership structure and making Newcastle the richest football club in the world, 19 times richer than 2nd place Manchester City.

The takeover has attracted both excitement and controversy as they are now the richest club in the world and can attract exciting names, but it also brings controversy about the club with the owner’s past involvement with human rights back in Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City – Sheikh Mansour – $20billion (£16.8 billion)

Manchester Citys Etihad Stadium

Since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover, Manchester City has experienced a remarkable transformation, both on and off the field.

The club have become one of the most successful teams in English football, winning many domestic titles and two continental titles.

The significant financial backing from the owner has allowed for substantial investments in players, coaching staff, and infrastructure, helping Manchester City establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in world football.

Prior to the takeover, the club had two first division titles, three community shields, four FA Cups, two EFL Cups, and one UEFA European Cup Winners Cup, 12 major honours overall. And after 13 years with Mansour at the wheel, the club now has 31 major honours.

RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg – Red Bull – $19.4billion (£16.4 billion)

RB Leipzig, based in Leipzig, Germany, were founded in 2009 and quickly rose through the German football pyramid. They gained promotion to the Bundesliga, Germany’s top division, in 2016 and have since become a prominent club in German football winning back-to-back DFB Pokals in 2022 and 2023.

RB Leipzig have enjoyed considerable success, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and consistently finishing among the top four in the Bundesliga.

They are known for their fast-paced, attacking style of play and have attracted talented young players from around the world.

RB Salzburg, based in Salzburg, Austria, have a long history and was founded in 1933. Red Bull acquired the club in 2005 and significantly invested in their infrastructure and development.

The club have been dominant in Austrian football, winning numerous league titles and domestic cups.

They have also made notable appearances in European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

RB Salzburg are renowned for their focus on youth development and nurturing emerging talents such as Sadio Mane, Erling Braut Haaland, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Juventus – Andrea Agnelli & family – $13.5billion (£11.4 billion)

Juventus, commonly known as Juve or The Old Lady, are one of the most successful and iconic football clubs in Italy and Europe.

Based in Turin, Italy, the club was founded in 1897 and has since established a rich history and tradition.

Under the ownership of the Agnelli family, Juventus have enjoyed immense success on the field. The club have won numerous domestic titles, including Serie A championships, Coppa Italia trophies, and Italian Super Cups.

Juventus have also had significant success in European competitions, reaching the UEFA Champions League final on nine occasions, but only winning it twice.

In recent years, Juventus have made notable efforts to expand their global reach and commercial opportunities.

The club have actively pursued international talent, signed lucrative sponsorship deals, and sought to grow their brand presence beyond Italian borders.

These initiatives have contributed to Juventus becoming one of the most valuable and recognizable football clubs worldwide.

Hoffenheim – Dietmar Hopp – $13 billion (£11 billion)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, commonly known as Hoffenheim, are a professional football club based in Sinsheim, Germany.

The club have experienced a remarkable rise in recent years and have established themselves as a competitive team in German football after being bought in the early 2000s.

Hopp’s ownership of Hoffenheim has not been without controversy. Some critics argue that the significant financial backing has led to an imbalance in competition and challenges the traditional hierarchy of German football.

However, Hopp’s investment has also enabled the club to thrive and compete at the highest level, attracting talented players and achieving notable successes.

In recent years, Hoffenheim have regularly qualified for European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

The club have also implemented sustainable initiatives, including renewable energy sources and social programs within the local community.

Asia

Al Hilal – The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – $430 billion (£320 billion)

Al Hilal, also known as Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club, are one of the most successful and popular football clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The club are based in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal were founded in 1957 and have won major domestic and continental trophies.

Al Hilal have won numerous domestic titles, including a record 18 Saudi Professional League titles.

They have also won the King’s Cup (Saudi Arabia’s premier domestic cup competition) multiple times.

The club’s success has earned them a large and dedicated fanbase, known for their passionate support.

Al Nassr – The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – $430 billion (£320 billion)

Al Nassr FC are a professional football club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The club were founded in 1955 and competes in the Saudi Pro League, the top tier of Saudi Arabian football.

Al Nassr have been a successful club domestically and have also made appearances in the AFC Champions League, the top level of Asian club football.

Domestically, Al Nassr have won multiple Saudi Pro League titles and King’s Cup trophies, among other honours. T

The club’s colours are yellow and blue, and their home matches are played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, which has a capacity of over 60,000.

The club’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo earns £3.4 million a week.

To put into perspective how much that is, Ilkay Gundogan the captain of the 2023 Champions League winners Manchester City earns £140,000 a week.

Al Ittihad – The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – $430 billion (£320 billion)

Al Ittihad are one of the most successful football clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The club are based in Jeddah and was established on January 4, 1927, making it one of the oldest football clubs in the country.

Al Ittihad have won numerous Saudi Pro League titles, making them one of the most successful clubs in the history of the league.

The team have also won the King’s Cup multiple times, along with other domestic competitions.

On the continental level, Al Ittihad have been successful in the AFC Champions League, Asia’s premier club football competition.

The club have won the AFC Champions League twice, making them one of the most successful clubs in the history of the competition.

The club have made quite a lot of headlines in the past week by signing UEFA Champions League winners Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante.

Shanghai Port FC – Shanghai International Port Group – $17.6 billion (£14.7 billion)

Shanghai Port FC, formerly known as Shanghai SIPG, are a professional football club based in Shanghai, China. The club competes in the Chinese Super League, the top level of football in China.

Shanghai Port FC were founded in 2005.

The club are relatively young compared to some of the other clubs in the league, but it quickly became a strong competitor.

The club has been able to attract high-profile players and coaches from abroad, which has helped it to compete at the top level.

Shanghai Port FC has won the Chinese Super League title once, in 2018, marking the club’s first major trophy. This victory ended a long period of dominance by Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the Chinese Super League.

The club are famously known for being a temporary home of Brazillians Oscar and previously Hulk too.

Kawasaki Frontale – Fujitsu Ltd – $2.8 billion (£2.2 billion)

Kawasaki Frontale are a professional football club based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The team competes in the J1 League, the top tier of football in Japan.

The club was originally founded in 1955 as Fujitsu Football Club, a company team of the Fujitsu Corporation. It wasn’t until 1997 that they adopted their current name and became fully professional.

Kawasaki Frontale has been one of the most successful teams in the J1 League. The club has won multiple J1 League titles and has consistently been in contention for the championship.

Kawasaki Frontale’s team colours are blue and black. The team plays their home matches at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium, which has a capacity of around 26,000.

Africa

Al Ahly – Mahmoud El Khatib – $5 million (£4 million)

Al Ahly Sporting Club, often simply known as Al Ahly, are a professional football club based in Cairo, Egypt.

Founded in 1907, they are one of the oldest and most successful clubs in Africa.

Al Ahly competes in the Egyptian Premier League, the top tier of Egyptian football.

The club has won the Egyptian Premier League title a record number of times, making it one of the most dominant clubs in the history of the league.

In addition to their domestic success, Al Ahly have also been extremely successful on the continental level being the current champions of Africa.

The club’s colours are red and white, and they play their home matches at the Cairo International Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 70,000.

Mamelodi Sundowns – Patrice Motsepe – $2.5 billion (£2 billion)

Mamelodi Sundowns are a professional football club based in Pretoria, South Africa.

The club were founded in 1970 and competes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the highest level of South African football.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of the PSL and have won numerous league titles, making them a dominant force in South African football.

In addition to their domestic success, Mamelodi Sundowns have also had success on the continental level.

They have won the CAF Champions League, Africa’s premier club football competition.

Kaizer Chiefs – Kaizer Motaung – $60 million (£48 million)

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club are one of the most popular and successful football clubs in South Africa.

The club are based in Johannesburg and competes in the Premier Soccer League, the top tier of South African football.

They were founded in 1970 by Kaizer Motaung, a former South African footballer.

The name “Chiefs” is a reference to his nickname and his tenure with the Atlanta Chiefs in the United States, where he played before founding the club.

Kaizer Chiefs have won numerous league titles and Nedbank Cups, making them one of the most successful clubs in South African football history.

They have a strong rivalry with Orlando Pirates, another successful Johannesburg-based club, and matches between the two teams are often major events known as the Soweto Derby.

Orlando Pirates – Irvin Khoza – $35 million (£28 million)

Orlando Pirates Football Club are one of the oldest and most successful football clubs in South Africa.

The club are based in the Houghton suburb of Johannesburg and competes in the Premier Soccer League, the top tier of South African football.

The club were founded in 1937, making them one of the oldest football clubs in South Africa. Over the years, the Orlando Pirates have won numerous league titles and domestic cups.

The team’s colours are black and white, and they play their home matches at the Orlando Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 36,000.

They have an incredibly strong rivalry with cross-city rivals Kaizer Cheifs which is called the Soweto derby and is one of the biggest events in South Africa.

AmaZulu F.C – Sandile Zungu – $19 million (£15 million)

AmaZulu Football Club are a club based in Umlazi, a township in Durban, South Africa.

The club competes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the highest level of South African football.

The club was originally founded in 1932, making it one of the oldest football clubs in South Africa. Their name, “AmaZulu”, is the Zulu word for “Zulus”, reflecting the club’s roots in the Zulu community.

AmaZulu FC have spent many seasons in the PSL, although they have also spent some time in the National First Division, the second tier of South African football.

The club’s best finish in the PSL came in the early 2000s, when they finished in the top four.

The team’s colours are green and white, and they play their home matches at the King Zwelithini Stadium, which has a seating capacity of about 10,000.

However, for larger matches, the club often uses the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which is a larger venue with just a slight upgrade from 10,000 seats to 85,000.

North America

C.F. Monterrey – $18 billion – (£14.4 billion)

Club de Fútbol Monterrey, commonly known as CF Monterrey or simply Monterrey, are a professional football club based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The club competes in the Liga MX, the top level of the Mexican football league system.

Monterrey were founded in 1945 and have become one of the most successful clubs in Mexican football. The club have won multiple Liga MX titles, making them one of the top teams in the league.

Monterrey have also been successful in continental competitions, having won the CONCACAF Champions League several times.

The team’s primary colours are blue and white, and they are nicknamed “Los Rayados” (The Striped Ones) due to the striped pattern on their jerseys.

They play their home matches at the Estadio BBVA, a state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity of over 50,000.

LA Galaxy – Philip Anschutz – $10 billion (£8.4 billion)

David Beckham playing for LA Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy, often known as LA Galaxy, are a professional soccer club based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The club was founded in 1994 and were one of the original ten teams in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top tier of soccer in the United States.

As of my knowledge cut-off in September 2021, LA Galaxy are one of the most successful clubs in MLS history. They have won multiple MLS Cup titles, Supporters’ Shields, and U.S. Open Cups.

Their success has been bolstered by the signing of several high-profile players over the years, including David Beckham, Landon Donovan, and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The team’s primary colours are white, navy blue and gold, and their home matches are played at Dignity Health Sports Park, a soccer-specific stadium located in Carson, California with a capacity of 27,000.

New York City – The City Football Group – $3 billion (£2.4 billion)

New York City FC are a part of the City Football Group (CFG), an organization that owns and operates a network of high-profile soccer clubs around the world.

CFG is best known for owning Manchester City FC but its network extends to several other countries.

New York City FC were announced as the 20th team in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2013, and began play in 2015.

The establishment of NYCFC was a joint venture between CFG, which owns 80 percent of the club, and the New York Yankees baseball team, which owns the remaining 20 percent.

Being a part of the City Football Group provides NYCFC with various benefits, including shared resources and expertise in areas such as player recruitment, development, and commercial operations.

The connections between New York and Manchester City has a nice benefit for New York City.

When a player is ageing and thinking of retirement at Man City they are always given the option to play one more year in sunny New York.

This is also a good way for shirt sales for NYCFC.

This could also happen vice versa like how we saw Frank Lampard sign for NYCFC then go to Man City on loan before returning to New York before retiring.

Toronto FC – Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment – $1 billion (£800 million)

Toronto FC (TFC) are a Canadian professional soccer club based in Toronto, Ontario.

The club competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top tier of professional soccer in the United States and Canada.

Toronto FC were founded in 2005 and were the first Canadian team to compete in the MLS.

They played their inaugural season in 2007.

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Toronto FC has seen significant success in recent years.

The team won the MLS Cup in 2017, becoming the first Canadian club to win the championship. They’ve also secured multiple Canadian Championship titles.

LA FC – Peter Guber – $900 million (£720 million)

Los Angeles Football Club, commonly known as LAFC, are a professional soccer club based in Los Angeles, California.

The club competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top tier of professional soccer in the United States and Canada.

LAFC were established in 2014 and began to play in 2018 as an expansion team in the MLS.

The club quickly established themselves as a strong competitor in the league, with notable early success.

The club’s primary colours are black and gold, and they play their home matches at Banc of California Stadium, a soccer-specific stadium located in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles.

LAFC have a significant rivalry with the LA Galaxy, another Los Angeles-based MLS club. The matches between these two teams are referred to as “El Tráfico”, a play on the infamous traffic congestion in Los Angeles and the “El Clásico” soccer rivalry in Spain.

South America

River Plate – Jorge Pablo Brito – $1.3 billion (£1 billion)

River Plate Football Club

Club Atlético River Plate, often known simply as River Plate, are a professional football club from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It’s one of the most successful and popular football clubs in Argentina.

The club was founded on May 25, 1901, and their name, River Plate, is the English rendering of “Rio de la Plata,” a river estuary near Buenos Aires.

River Plate’s home games are played at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, often just called the Monumental. This is Argentina’s largest stadium and has hosted numerous significant events, including the 1978 FIFA World Cup Final.

River Plate have a storied history of success, with numerous domestic and continental titles to their name.

These include the Argentine Primera División and the Copa Libertadores, which is the most prestigious club football competition in South America.

Corinthians – Gavin O’Callaghan -$400 million

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, commonly known as Corinthians, are a Brazilian multi-sport club based in São Paulo. The club are one of the most successful in Brazilian football, with numerous national and international titles to their name.

The club are currently competing in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the top tier of Brazilian football.

The team’s home ground is the Neo Química Arena, which has a seating capacity of over 49,000.

Some of the notable players in the team include Fagner, who is a key part of the team’s defence, and Luan, who plays as an attacking midfielder.

The team’s head coach is Sylvinho, a former professional footballer who had a successful career in Europe.

Palmeiras – Leila Pereira – $200 million

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, commonly known as Palmeiras, are a Brazilian professional football club based in the city of São Paulo.

The club are one of the most popular in South America, with around 16 million supporters and over 130,000 affiliated fans.

Palmeiras were founded by Italian immigrants in 1914, originally under the name “Palestra Itália”.

However, the club changed their name in 1942 due to Brazil joining the Allies in the Second World War against Italy and the Axis powers.

Palmeiras have a rich history in Brazilian football and have won 17 top-tier national competitions, including a record 11 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, 4 Copas do Brasil, 1 Copa dos Campeões, and 1 Supercopa do Brasil, making them one of the most successful clubs in top-tier domestic competitions in Brazil.

In continental club football, Palmeiras won the first ever Intercontinental Cup known as International Champions Cup or ‘Copa Rio’ in 1951, 1999, 2020 and 2021 Copa Libertadores, the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana, and the 1998 Copa Mercosul.

Gremio – Alberto Guerra -$296 million (£235 million)

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, known simply as Grêmio, are a Brazilian professional football club based in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

The club are owned by Jorge Amor Ameal but is actually organized as where members or “associates” have voting rights in electing the club’s president and directors.

Unlike some football clubs around the world, which are owned by a single person, corporation, or small group of investors, Grêmio are owned by their members.

This is a common structure for football clubs in Brazil and many other parts of South America.

Members of the club pay a monthly fee and in return receive benefits such as the right to vote in the club’s elections.

Boca Juniors – Jorge Amor Ameal – $9 million (£7.1 million)

Club Atlético Boca Juniors, commonly known as Boca Juniors, are a professional football club based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The club are one of the most successful in Argentine football, with a significant number of domestic and continental titles to their name despite not being close to other clubs financially.

Boca Juniors were founded on April 3, 1905, by five Italian immigrants. The club’s name comes from the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of La Boca.

The team play their home matches at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando, commonly known as La Bombonera.

The stadium is renowned for its electric atmosphere, particularly during the Superclásico, the fiercely contested match between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Oceania

Melbourne City – $12.15 million – City Football Group (CFG)

Another club owned by the City Football Group, Melbourne City are Oceania’s richest club.

They play at the 30,500 capacity AAMI Park in Australia’s A League and were formed in 2008.

