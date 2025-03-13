Trump Administration Plans Major Job Cuts at US Weather Forecasting

The Trump administration is moving forward with another round of job cuts at weather forecaster the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), affecting more than 1,000 employees.

According to multiple sources, NOAA has begun plans to lay off 10% of its workforce.

Managers have been asked to submit names for layoffs to NOAA headquarters, with final approval expected from the Department of Commerce.

The cuts come after previous job reductions and hiring freezes, with NOAA losing nearly 25% of its workforce since President Donald Trump took office.

NOAA’s Crucial Role in Public Safety

NOAA plays a vital role in:

Issuing weather forecasts and severe weather warnings

Monitoring hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and tsunamis

Managing the nation’s fisheries and marine sanctuaries

Providing navigation data for ships

Tracking climate and ocean changes

Warning about avalanches and space weather threats

With fewer staff, experts warn these functions will be compromised, affecting public safety and economic activities.

Concerns Over Impact on Forecasting and Research

Former NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad criticized the move, saying:

“This is not government efficiency; it’s the first steps toward eradication.”

Cuts are being made without clear guidance, which could further disrupt NOAA’s ability to fulfill its mission.

Already, NOAA has stopped launching key weather balloons in two locations—Albany, New York, and Gray, Maine—due to staffing shortages.

Former NOAA chief scientist Craig McLean warned that:

Weather forecasts will worsen, especially with severe storms approaching

Commercial fishing operations will face new limitations

Research funding cuts will hurt the US’s ability to improve forecasting

McLean added:

“People are silently watching the United States decline as a technological leader. America got to the moon, but our weather forecasts won’t be the greatest.”

What’s Next?

As a severe storm system threatens the central and southern US, the impact of NOAA’s job losses could be felt sooner rather than later.

Experts have warned reduced staffing will weaken forecasting abilities, potentially putting lives and property at greater risk.

he Trump administration has implemented deep cuts across several federal agencies, raising concerns about public services and national infrastructure.

Other Federal Cuts

Trump’s administration has been carrying out massive cuts to federal workers since coming to power.

Under the guidance of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, the new Department of Government Efficiency has been tearing through departments, making thousands of workers redundant.

These include:

Department of Education : Federal funding for public schools and student loan forgiveness programs has been slashed, impacting low-income students and educators. Grants for teacher training and after-school programs have also seen major reductions. 1,900 jobs have been cut and it is thought Trump will eventually close the entire department.

: Federal funding for public schools and student loan forgiveness programs has been slashed, impacting low-income students and educators. Grants for teacher training and after-school programs have also seen major reductions. and it is thought Trump will eventually close the entire department. National Parks : Budget cuts have led to staffing shortages , park maintenance backlogs, and reduced services at national parks. Some visitor centers have closed, and fewer rangers are available for safety patrols and conservation efforts.

: Budget cuts , park maintenance backlogs, and reduced services at national parks. Some visitor centers have closed, and fewer rangers are available for safety patrols and conservation efforts. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) : Significant reductions have impacted climate research, pollution monitoring, and clean water programs. Many regional offices have seen layoffs and reduced enforcement capabilities.

: Significant reductions have impacted climate research, pollution monitoring, and clean water programs. Many regional offices have seen layoffs and reduced enforcement capabilities. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Funding for disease prevention and emergency preparedness has been cut, limiting the agency’s ability to respond to public health threats.

With these cuts, experts warn of long-term consequences for education, public lands, and health services across the US.