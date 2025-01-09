10 Jobs That Could Be Extinct In A Decade

The inevitable result of the constant advance of technology is that it renders current jobs obsolete.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms means there are a range of jobs that simply will not exist in 10 years time.

Technology meaning roles once done by humans are now done by machines is not a new thing, but it means workers will have to learn to adapt as technology progresses.

Here are explore ten jobs that are likely to disappear as we move towards a more automated future.

Telemarketers

With the rise of AI-driven communication tools and customer service technologies, businesses are increasingly opting for more efficient and less intrusive methods to reach consumers.

This makes traditional telemarketer jobs less relevant, as AI can often handle such tasks more effectively and without the negative reception that human telemarketers typically face.

Travel Agents

Travel agents are finding themselves increasingly sidelined by online booking platforms and sophisticated algorithms that can plan and optimize travel itineraries without the need of sitting down and having a conversation.

As consumers become more tech-savvy, the need for human agents to manage travel arrangements is diminishing.

Bank Tellers

Automated teller machines (ATMs) and online banking services have already reduced the necessity for in-person banking.

The continuing enhancement of digital payment systems and banking technology is likely to eliminate the need for human tellers altogether.

This is being proved by the ongoing reduction of high street banks in the UK.

Print Journalists

The traditional role of print journalists is also changing dramatically.

While journalism will not disappear, the method of content delivery is shifting significantly towards digital platforms.

Automated writing software can now produce news articles and reports, decreasing the demand for human writers in print media.

Movie Projectionists

Movie projectionists have become a rarity with the advent of digital cinema technology.

Modern theaters now use digital projection, which requires less human intervention, leading to a decline in this once-popular job.

Assembly Line Workers

Assembly line workers are being replaced by robots in manufacturing sectors around the world.

These robots are not only more efficient but also reduce the costs associated with human labor, leading to significant changes in the manufacturing workforce.

Dispatchers

The role of dispatchers in transportation and logistics is being threatened by route optimization software and GPS technology.

These tools provide real-time updates and efficiency that human dispatchers cannot match.

Postal Workers

Postal workers are seeing a decline in demand due to digital communication methods like email and online billing services reducing the volume of physical mail.

The rise of automated sorting and delivery processes further decreases the need for human postal workers.

Library Technicians

Library technicians face challenges as digital archives and automated sorting and retrieval systems become more popular in libraries.

Additionally, the increasing accessibility of e-books reduces the need for physical book handling.

Cashiers

Cashiers are becoming less essential as self-service checkouts and digital payment methods become more widespread.

Retailers are adopting these technologies to speed up the checkout process and reduce labor costs.