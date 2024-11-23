Home » Spotlight • US business news » Star Wars Creator George Lucas’ Billion Dollar Business Move

In 1971, George Lucas, an emerging filmmaker, conceived a space opera that would later become the iconic "Star Wars" franchise. Despite the initial skepticism from major studios, Lucas's unwavering belief in his vision led to a pivotal decision that would redefine film merchandising and set a precedent in the industry.

The Genesis of "Star Wars"

After the success of his movie "American Graffiti," Lucas sought to bring his space adventure to life. However, studios like United Artists, Universal, and Disney were hesitant, viewing the project as a risky venture. Eventually, 20th Century Fox agreed to produce the film, albeit with modest expectations.

A Bold Negotiation

Showing incredible confidence in his creation, Lucas proposed a unique deal: he would reduce his director's fee from $500,000 to $150,000 in exchange for retaining the rights to any sequels and all merchandising.

At the time, film merchandising was not a significant revenue stream, and Fox, underestimating its future value, accepted the terms.