Senate Report Accuses Amazon of Ignoring Workplace Injuries

Amazon disregarded internal safety recommendations linkiing worker productivity requirements to higher injury rates, according to a new Senate probe headed by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Amazon is accused of putting profits ahead of worker safety in the 160-page study released by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions.

Key Findings of the Senate Investigation

While employees frequently went above 266 things per hour to reach targets, Amazon safety officials discovered workers were more likely to sustain injuries when picking more than 216 items per hour over a 10-hour shift.

Project Soteria (2020-2022): After finding a clear link between increased labour speeds and accident rates, Amazon teams suggested easing productivity regulations.

Recommendations for more frequent pauses were turned down, allegedly due to worries about decreased output and possible effects on consumer satisfaction.

Safety Recommendations Overruled

The report accuses senior Amazon officials of rejecting safety recommendations in spite of the findings, placing a higher priority on operational effectiveness and production goals.

The paper cites internal discussions in which certain Amazon teams contested the results, arguing worker injuries were not brought on by pressures for productivity.

Injury Rates Nearly Twice the Industry Average

The study claims throughout the previous seven years, Amazon’s injury rates were 1.8 times more than the industry average for warehouses of all sizes.

Amazon was also criticized for allegedly hiding its greater injury rates by manipulating industry averages to include its own statistics.

Medical Care and Workplace Policies

Amazon is accused of discouraging injured employees from obtaining outside medical attention by sending them to internal health clinics that were unprepared to handle severe injuries.

Workers complained they were not given the proper accommodations for their on-the-job injuries.

Amazon’s Defense

Amazon rejected the Senate report’s claims, with spokeswoman Kelly Nantel stating:

“Senator Sanders’s report is wrong on the facts and weaves together out-of-date documents and unverifiable anecdotes to create a preconceived narrative.”

Key points in Amazon’s defense:

Safety findings from Project Elderwand and Project Soteria were later deemed invalid.

Injury rates have declined in recent years following significant investments in safety measures.

Performance targets are reasonable and take factors like worker experience into account.

Regulatory Actions and Worker Allegations

The Senate report confirms state and federal regulators have found:

Amazon warehouses were reprimanded by OSHA for putting employees at risk for soft-tissue and joint injuries brought on by heavy lifting, prolonged work hours, and repetitive motions.

Amazon was fined close to $6 million by California authorities for breaking labour regulations pertaining to quotas and required breaks.

According to employee testimonies collected by Sanders's office, disciplinary action is often taken when quotas are not met.

Bernie Sanders’s Response

Senator Sanders called the findings “beyond unacceptable,” saying Amazon’s leadership consistently prioritized profits over worker well-being.

“Amazon’s executives repeatedly chose to put profits ahead of the health and safety of its workers by ignoring recommendations that would substantially reduce injuries.”

What Does the Report Say?

The report says:

“Amazon’s refusal to protect workers is particularly egregious given its incredible financial resources. Amazon is the sixth largest company in the world and the second-largest private employer in the United States. “In 2023, the company had a total profit of $36.9 billion, and the company’s current market capitalization recently reached $2.39 trillion—an amount greater than the GDP of all but 7 countries.”

Another section said:

“Although Amazon has safety procedures in place, the company’s required rates make

those procedures nearly impossible to follow. Workers report having to regularly bypass safety

measures, such as properly using ladders or asking a teammate for help to lift a heavy item, to

keep up with the company’s productivity requirements. “As a result, workers are forced to choose between following safety procedures and risking discipline and potential termination for not moving fast enough.”

What’s Next?

The report may spur additional regulatory scrutiny and calls for reform, including:

Stronger enforcement of workplace safety laws.

Potential legislative measures to regulate productivity quotas and protect worker health.

Amazon maintains its appeal of state and federal safety citations, arguing that worker safety has continued to improve and upholding its performance policies.