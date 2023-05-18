Disney has asked a Florida court to dismiss a lawsuit filed in the latest move in its ongoing row with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit revolves around a development agreement signed by Disney just before DeSantis appointees gained control of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board.

The board is responsible for Disney World and the surrounding area.

Read More: Disney expands lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

In response to the federal lawsuit against DeSantis, the board countersued, accusing Disney of engaging in a secretive deal to maintain its control over central Florida.

The legislature subsequently passed a bill supported by DeSantis, granting the oversight board the power to invalidate the agreement.

The company has now countered the state-level lawsuit by arguing that DeSantis effectively invalidated the agreement through collaboration with the legislature.

Read More: Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to face off in separate lawsuits

In a motion filed on Tuesday, May 16, Disney contended that the state case significantly overlapped with its federal suit and pointed to the legislation as rendering the state case moot.

The entertainment giant admitted its development agreement had already been “rendered void and unenforceable by legislative fiat.”

It said in the motion to dismiss the court cannot provide meaningful relief to either party.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

It noted that ruling in favor of the oversight board would be pointless, and ruling in favor of Disney would be meaningless.

Disney proposed an alternative resolution, suggesting the case be held until its federal lawsuit is resolved.

In response to its motion, a spokesperson for the oversight board described it as predictable and an acknowledgment that Disney anticipates losing the case.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.