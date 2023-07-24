Twitter owner Elon Musk has said the social media giant will replace its iconic bird logo with a simple “X.”

Initially scheduled for today (Monday, July 24), he tweeted hours later on Sunday that the “Interim X logo goes live later today.”

Musk shared a video of the flickering “X” early in the day, confirming the impending alteration.

The domain x.com, which Musk regained ownership of in 2017, now redirects to Twitter.

Musk tweeted that the rationale behind the changing to “X” is “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino said the branding change is a major shift for the microblogging platform, which has become a marketplace for “goods, services, and opportunities” powered by AI.

She said: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

“X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Musk has been implementing changes to Twitter, including a recent introduction of new limits to encourage subscription-based revenue.

The move received criticism as advertisers feared potential negative effects on their brands.

Musk’s efforts to attract advertisers have been vital for the company after many fled following his acquisition, and he has since been working to address concerns about harmful content on the platform.

Twitter’s competition has also intensified with Meta’s new app, Threads, which has been seen as an alternative for those disenchanted with Twitter.

Threads offers a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app, Instagram, providing a space for real-time updates and public conversations.

It attracted a staggering 100 million users in just five days since its launch.

