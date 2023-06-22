In an unexpected turn of events, tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to settle their differences in an upcoming cage fight.

Musk posted on Twitter that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg.

In response, Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Meta, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the words “send me location.”

Musk, celebrating his 52nd birthday later this month, suggested holding the fight in the famous Octagon of Las Vegas, the venue for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events.

Adding humor to the situation, Musk shared his unique “The Walrus” strategy, which involves lying on top of his opponent and doing nothing.

In contrast, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg has been actively training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and has recently succeeded in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The Twitterverse quickly caught wind of this unexpected showdown, with social media users speculating and debating the match’s outcome.

Memes and mock posters promoting the fight have also emerged, further fueling the event’s online buzz.

While the cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has taken the spotlight, Meta, Zuckerberg’s company, has made other notable moves. Meta recently unveiled plans for a text-based social network that could rival Twitter.

Currently referred to as P92, the platform aims to allow users to follow accounts they already engage with on Instagram, Meta’s popular image-sharing app.

This development potentially attracts users from decentralized platforms like Mastodon, giving Meta a greater foothold in the social media landscape.

