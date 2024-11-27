Traveling in UAE by Rental Car: Routes and Tips

Renting a car in the UAE is a great opportunity to fully enjoy your trip. Modern roads, handily oriented, and relatively cheap fuel-the driving in Emirates will be comfortable and unforgettable. In this article, we are going to review the best routes, travel tips, and driving peculiarities of the UAE.

Why rent a car in the UAE?

Advantages:

Freedom of Movement. You are not bound by public transport schedules or tourist groups.

Time-Saving. A car will allow you to travel further and originate at far-away attractions in less time.

Comfort. Air conditioning in your car is a must if you happen to live in a hot climate.

Features:

Excellent road conditions, with highways of high quality and clear navigation.

Affordable prices of fuel, especially in comparison with European countries.

From economy to premium and electric vehicles, a wide variety to choose from.

Best Routes in the UAE

1. Dubai – Abu Dhabi

Distance: 150 km, about 1.5 hours

What to see:

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa, the fountains, and Dubai Marina.

En-route Ferrari World or Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Ultra Luxury Hotels along Saadiyat Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Mangrove National Park.

Hint: Try to begin your journey early in the morning, which will save you from getting caught in traffic.

2. Dubai – Hatta

Distance: 130 km, 1.5 hrs

What to See:

Hatta Dam: Picturesque reservoir, ideal for kayaking.

The Hajar Mountains are very good for picnic and photo purposes.

Hatta Heritage Village is the place where one can behold traditional Emirati culture.

Tip: bring snacks and water on board, as there are few stops along the way.

3. Abu Dhabi – Al Ain

Distance: 160 km (approximately 2 hours)

What to See:

Jebel Hafeet Mountain: Stunning views over the desert.

Al Ain Oasis: Stroll in the serenity under the palms.

Al Ain Zoo: Ideal for family excursions.

The Tip: Driving up Jebel Hafeet in a well-powered car can ensure a smoother ascent.

4. Dubai – Ras Al Khaimah

Distance: 110 km 1 hour 20 minutes

What to See:

Jebel Jais Mountain: The UAE’s highest peak, featuring breath-taking winding roads.

Pearl farms: Description of pearl diving in the region through history.

Streams and Gorges: Perfect for hiking and exploring.

Tip: Plan your trip in winter to avoid extreme heat in the mountains.

Travel Tips

1. Book Your Car in Advance

This will ensure that you get the best price for a better option in a vehicle. Compare online deals for the perfect match.

2. Check the Insurance Policy

Know exactly what is covered: the extent of damage, roadside assistance if needed, and deductibles.

3. Download Offline Maps

The UAE has reliable internet, but it is always good to have some backup apps should it fail, such as Google Maps or Maps.me.

4. Plan Stops Along the Way

Most filling stations are along/on the main highways. Always fill up before heading to remote areas such as the Hajar Mountains.

5. Follow Traffic Rules

For some violations, such as speeding, sudden changes of lanes, and driving using mobile phones, the UAE has imposed heavy fines.

6. Bring Water and Snacks

Even short trips sometimes take more time than expected, especially for less-traveled territories.

Driving in the Emirates: What You Need to Know

Internacional Driving License. Check your license, if it is valid or not in renting a car. In most countries, an IDP is required.

Speed Limits. On highways, the limit goes as high as 120 km/h, mainly on highways where 140 km/h is allowed.

Fines: Cameras record traffic violations automatically, and the fines may be well above average.

Conclusion

The ability to travel around the UAE by rented car is not only very convenient but also a great opportunity to get acquainted with diverse landscapes and sights of the country, starting from noisy metropolises and oases in the desert up to mountain roads. Car rental uncovers new horizons of unforgettable adventures.

