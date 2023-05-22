Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has requested the disqualification of a federal judge from overseeing the lawsuit from Disney against him and his staff.

DeSantis argues Chief US District Judge Mark Walker’s previous statements in unrelated cases have raised concerns about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take control of Disney World’s governing body.

His attorney filed the motion to disqualify the judge in federal court in Tallahassee.

Disney’s lawsuit, lodged last month, claims DeSantis and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech and contracts clause.

The complaint says he assumed control of the special governing district, previously under Disney’s influence.

The Disney vs. DeSantis row escalated recently, with Disney canceling plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate thousands of employees from Southern California.

DeSantis’ motion points to Judge Walker’s references to the ongoing dispute during hearings in two unrelated lawsuits.

Both are related to free speech issues and concerns about retaliation for violating new laws supported by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers.

In one case involving a First Amendment suit by Florida professors challenging a new law, Judge Walker questioned whether Disney’s special status would be taken away because of their position.

In the other case, the judge suggested that Disney could lose its status due to running afoul of state policy.

DeSantis’ motion highlights these statements as evidence of potential bias.

The conflict between Disney and DeSantis began over a year ago when Disney publicly opposed the state’s stance on lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, which critics referred to as “Don’t Say Gay.”

In response, DeSantis took control of Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation and appointed a new board of supervisors.

The company had previously signed agreements with the old board, depriving the new supervisors of certain authorities.

The Florida Legislature passed additional legislation allowing the DeSantis-appointed board to repeal those agreements and subject the theme park’s monorail system to state inspection.

Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and the DeSantis-appointed board last month.

While the DeSantis-appointed board separately sued Disney in state court, seeking to void the agreements made with the previous board.

Disney’s self-governing district was crucial for the company’s decision to build near Orlando decades ago, envisioning a futuristic city that never came to fruition and instead became a second theme park.

