Facebook UK Cuts 700 Staff And Cuts Tax Bill 

Facebook’s UK operations experienced significant changes in 2023 as parent company Meta navigated a global cost-cutting initiative.

Over 700 employees, approximately 10 percent of the workforce, were let go, and the company reduced its UK tax bill, sparking public scrutiny.

Staff Reductions and Financial Adjustments

Meta’s layoffs stemmed from an aggressive cost-reduction strategy following a decline in advertising revenues.

The UK division’s workforce decreased from 7,053 to 6,338, with job cuts primarily affecting sales support, administration, and marketing roles.

The engineering team, integral to Meta’s technological development, largely avoided the layoffs. The redundancies cost Meta £79 million in severance payouts.

Additionally, Facebook UK terminated its lease on a central London office building, paying £149 million as part of a “facilities consolidation strategy.”

Revenue and Profit Trends

Facebook UK’s revenue saw a slight decline, dropping from £2.9 billion in 2022 to £2.8 billion by the end of 2023.

This contrasts sharply with the robust growth between 2021 and 2022 when revenues surged by nearly £1 billion.

Despite the slowdown, pre-tax profits rose from £328 million to £355 million.

The company’s tax bill fell significantly to £43 million, down from £126 million the previous year, paying just over 12 percent of pre-tax profits—half the UK’s standard corporate tax rate.

Meta’s Global Recovery and AI Investments

Globally, Meta has rebounded strongly. By the end of September 2023, the company reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in sales, totaling $40.6 billion.



Its market valuation nearly doubled to $1.5 trillion, with share prices climbing by 92percent.

Meta’s recovery is attributed in part to its growing investments in artificial intelligence.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the transformative potential of Meta AI, predicting its assistant would become the most-used globally, with over 500 million monthly active users.

The company forecasts capital expenditures could reach $50 billion in 2024 to support its AI expansion.

Challenges in User Growth

However, challenges remain. The number of daily active users across Meta’s platforms grew by 5 percent, reaching 3.29 billion in the last quarter, but fell short of analysts’ expectations of 3.31 billion.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Accountability

Meta’s restructuring highlights the company’s ability to adapt to financial headwinds while positioning itself as a leader in AI innovation.

However, reduced tax contributions and layoffs have drawn criticism, raising questions about corporate responsibility.

As Meta invests in emerging technologies, it faces the challenge of meeting user growth expectations while addressing scrutiny over its business practices in key markets like the UK.