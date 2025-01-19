US Unemployment Claims Rise in Early January

US unemployment claims rose in the week ending January 11, reaching 217,000.
This was an increase of 14,000 from the previous week’s total of 203,000.
The four-week moving average dropped slightly to 212,750, a decrease of 750 from the prior week’s revised figure of 213,500.
Insured Unemployment Rate Holds Steady
- The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate remained 1.2% for the week ending January 4.
- The total number of insured unemployed individuals dropped to 1,859,000, a decline of 18,000 from the previous week.
- The four-week moving average for insured unemployment stood at 1,866,750, down by 1,250 from the prior week.
Unadjusted Claims Surge
Unadjusted initial claims under state programs saw a significant jump:
- 351,885 claims were filed for the week ending January 11, an increase of 45,228 (14.7%) from the prior week.
- Seasonal factors had predicted an increase of 7.3%, making the actual rise much sharper than expected.
- By comparison, the same week in 2024 saw 291,330 initial claims.
Meanwhile, the unadjusted insured unemployment rate rose to 1.5% for the week ending January 4, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous week. The total number of insured unemployed in state programs reached 2,280,439, reflecting a 4.3% increase from the previous week.
Continued Claims and Federal Program Data
For the week ending December 28:
- The total continued weeks claimed for unemployment benefits across all programs rose to 2,213,431, an increase of 327,136 from the prior week.
- In comparison, the same week in 2023 recorded 2,130,781 claims.
- Extended Benefits remained inactive in all states.
Federal unemployment claims also saw notable increases:
- Former Federal Employees: 478 initial claims (+138 from the prior week), while continued claims reached 6,376 (+164).
- Newly Discharged Veterans: 309 initial claims (+108), with continued claims rising to 4,422 (+261).
States with the Highest Insured Unemployment Rates
For the week ending December 28, the highest insured unemployment rates were:
- 2.9%: New Jersey, Rhode Island
- 2.8%: Minnesota
- 2.5%: Washington
- 2.3%: Massachusetts
- 2.2%: California, Connecticut, Illinois
- 2.1%: Alaska, Montana, Pennsylvania
State-by-State Changes in Initial Claims
For the week ending January 4, these states experienced the largest increases in new jobless claims:
- New York: +22,233
- Georgia: +7,636
- Texas: +5,812
- South Carolina: +2,844
- Oregon: +2,567
Conversely, these states recorded the largest declines:
- Michigan: -7,040
- New Jersey: -4,683
- Massachusetts: -4,201
- Connecticut: -3,749
- Iowa: -3,555
Key Takeaways
The early January jobless claims data shows a sharp uptick in unadjusted claims, surpassing seasonal expectations.
While insured unemployment remains stable on a seasonally adjusted basis, regional variations continue to shape the labor market outlook. Monitoring these trends will be crucial in assessing economic conditions moving into 2025.