US Unemployment Claims Rise in Early January

US unemployment claims rose in the week ending January 11, reaching 217,000.

This was an increase of 14,000 from the previous week’s total of 203,000.

The four-week moving average dropped slightly to 212,750, a decrease of 750 from the prior week’s revised figure of 213,500.

Insured Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate remained 1.2% for the week ending January 4.

The total number of insured unemployed individuals dropped to 1,859,000, a decline of 18,000 from the previous week.

The four-week moving average for insured unemployment stood at 1,866,750, down by 1,250 from the prior week.

Unadjusted Claims Surge

Unadjusted initial claims under state programs saw a significant jump:

351,885 claims were filed for the week ending January 11, an increase of 45,228 (14.7%) from the prior week.

Seasonal factors had predicted an increase of 7.3%, making the actual rise much sharper than expected.

By comparison, the same week in 2024 saw 291,330 initial claims.

Meanwhile, the unadjusted insured unemployment rate rose to 1.5% for the week ending January 4, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous week. The total number of insured unemployed in state programs reached 2,280,439, reflecting a 4.3% increase from the previous week.

Continued Claims and Federal Program Data

For the week ending December 28:

The total continued weeks claimed for unemployment benefits across all programs rose to 2,213,431, an increase of 327,136 from the prior week.

In comparison, the same week in 2023 recorded 2,130,781 claims.

Extended Benefits remained inactive in all states.

Federal unemployment claims also saw notable increases:

Former Federal Employees: 478 initial claims (+138 from the prior week), while continued claims reached 6,376 (+164).

(+164). Newly Discharged Veterans: 309 initial claims (+108), with continued claims rising to 4,422 (+261).

States with the Highest Insured Unemployment Rates

For the week ending December 28, the highest insured unemployment rates were:

2.9% : New Jersey, Rhode Island

: New Jersey, Rhode Island 2.8% : Minnesota

: Minnesota 2.5% : Washington

: Washington 2.3% : Massachusetts

: Massachusetts 2.2% : California, Connecticut, Illinois

: California, Connecticut, Illinois 2.1%: Alaska, Montana, Pennsylvania

State-by-State Changes in Initial Claims

For the week ending January 4, these states experienced the largest increases in new jobless claims:

New York : +22,233

: +22,233 Georgia : +7,636

: +7,636 Texas : +5,812

: +5,812 South Carolina : +2,844

: +2,844 Oregon: +2,567

Conversely, these states recorded the largest declines:

Michigan : -7,040

: -7,040 New Jersey : -4,683

: -4,683 Massachusetts : -4,201

: -4,201 Connecticut : -3,749

: -3,749 Iowa: -3,555

Key Takeaways

The early January jobless claims data shows a sharp uptick in unadjusted claims, surpassing seasonal expectations.

While insured unemployment remains stable on a seasonally adjusted basis, regional variations continue to shape the labor market outlook. Monitoring these trends will be crucial in assessing economic conditions moving into 2025.