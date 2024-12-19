US Workplace Fatalities Declined in 2023

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its report on workplace fatalities for 2023, showing a decline in people dying at work.

A total of 5,283 fatalities were recorded, marking a 3.7% decrease from the previous year’s 5,486 deaths. The fatality rate also dropped from 3.7 to 3.5 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers.

Workplace Fatalities

Fatality Frequency : In 2023, a worker died from a work-related injury every 99 minutes, slightly better than the 96-minutes recorded in 2022.

: In 2023, a worker died from a work-related injury every 99 minutes, slightly better than the 96-minutes recorded in 2022. Leading Causes : Transportation incidents: 1,942 fatalities (36.8% of total). Violent acts: 740 fatalities, with homicides making up 61.9% (458 deaths). Opioids were the primary cause in 162 cases and a contributing factor in 144 others involving multiple drugs.

:

Demographics and Worker Characteristics

By Ethnicity and Race

Black or African American Workers : Fatalities decreased by 10.2% (659 in 2023 compared to 734 in 2022). Fatality rate dropped from 4.2 to 3.6 per 100,000 FTE workers.

: Hispanic or Latino Workers : The Fatality rate reduced from 4.6 to 4.4 per 100,000 FTE workers. Foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers accounted for 67.1% of fatalities (839 out of 1,250). Construction industry saw the highest number of fatalities (315) among foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers.

:

By Gender

Women : Represented 8.5% of all workplace fatalities (447 deaths). Homicides accounted for 18.3% of these fatalities (84 deaths). Most fatalities occurred in health care and social assistance (63 deaths) and retail trade (59 deaths).

:

By Age

Workers Ages 55-64 : Highest fatality count at 1,089 (20.6% of total). Leading causes: transportation incidents (401) and falls/slips/trips (226).

: Workers Ages 25-34 : Most fatalities due to violent acts (179), including 121 homicides and 58 suicides.

:

Industry-Specific Insights

Construction Sector

Fatalities : 1,075 in 2023, the highest since 2011.

: 1,075 in 2023, the highest since 2011. Key Causes : Falls, slips, and trips: 421 deaths (39.2%). Transportation incidents: 240 deaths (22.3%).

: Fall Heights : 260 deaths involved falls from 6 to 30 feet. 67 fatalities resulted from falls exceeding 30 feet.

:

Transportation and Warehousing

Fatalities decreased by 11.7% from 1,053 in 2022 to 930 in 2023.

Transportation incidents accounted for 71.7% of fatalities (667 deaths).

Roadway collisions: With another vehicle: 249 deaths. With an object other than a vehicle: 193 deaths.



Other Industries

Retail Trade : 30% of fatalities were homicides (94 deaths).

: Administrative and Support Services : Fatalities totaled 484. Trees, logs, and limbs were the primary cause in 79 cases. Landscaping and tree-trimming occupations were particularly hazardous.

:

Occupation-Specific Data

Transportation and Material Moving Occupations : Most fatalities: 1,495 deaths. Decline of 7.7% from 2022, with significant reductions among heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

: Protective Service Occupations : Fatalities decreased by 17.6% to 276 deaths. Homicides accounted for 33.7% (93 deaths).

: Building and Grounds Maintenance : Fatalities fell from 352 in 2022 to 337 in 2023. Leading causes: falls/slips/trips (25.2%) and contact incidents (24.9%).

:

A Closer Look at the Trends

The 2023 data highlights progress in reducing workplace fatalities across several sectors and demographics. However, transportation incidents remain a critical area for safety improvements, as they account for a significant proportion of deaths.

Addressing industry-specific risks—such as falls in construction and roadway collisions in transportation—is essential for further reducing workplace fatalities.