US Workplace Fatalities Declined in 2023

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its report on workplace fatalities for 2023, showing a decline in people dying at work.
A total of 5,283 fatalities were recorded, marking a 3.7% decrease from the previous year’s 5,486 deaths. The fatality rate also dropped from 3.7 to 3.5 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers.
Workplace Fatalities
- Fatality Frequency: In 2023, a worker died from a work-related injury every 99 minutes, slightly better than the 96-minutes recorded in 2022.
- Leading Causes:
- Transportation incidents: 1,942 fatalities (36.8% of total).
- Violent acts: 740 fatalities, with homicides making up 61.9% (458 deaths).
- Opioids were the primary cause in 162 cases and a contributing factor in 144 others involving multiple drugs.
Demographics and Worker Characteristics
By Ethnicity and Race
- Black or African American Workers:
- Fatalities decreased by 10.2% (659 in 2023 compared to 734 in 2022).
- Fatality rate dropped from 4.2 to 3.6 per 100,000 FTE workers.
- Hispanic or Latino Workers:
- The Fatality rate reduced from 4.6 to 4.4 per 100,000 FTE workers.
- Foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers accounted for 67.1% of fatalities (839 out of 1,250).
- Construction industry saw the highest number of fatalities (315) among foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers.
By Gender
- Women:
- Represented 8.5% of all workplace fatalities (447 deaths).
- Homicides accounted for 18.3% of these fatalities (84 deaths).
- Most fatalities occurred in health care and social assistance (63 deaths) and retail trade (59 deaths).
By Age
- Workers Ages 55-64:
- Highest fatality count at 1,089 (20.6% of total).
- Leading causes: transportation incidents (401) and falls/slips/trips (226).
- Workers Ages 25-34:
- Most fatalities due to violent acts (179), including 121 homicides and 58 suicides.
Industry-Specific Insights
Construction Sector
- Fatalities: 1,075 in 2023, the highest since 2011.
- Key Causes:
- Falls, slips, and trips: 421 deaths (39.2%).
- Transportation incidents: 240 deaths (22.3%).
- Fall Heights:
- 260 deaths involved falls from 6 to 30 feet.
- 67 fatalities resulted from falls exceeding 30 feet.
Transportation and Warehousing
- Fatalities decreased by 11.7% from 1,053 in 2022 to 930 in 2023.
- Transportation incidents accounted for 71.7% of fatalities (667 deaths).
- Roadway collisions:
- With another vehicle: 249 deaths.
- With an object other than a vehicle: 193 deaths.
Other Industries
- Retail Trade:
- 30% of fatalities were homicides (94 deaths).
- Administrative and Support Services:
- Fatalities totaled 484.
- Trees, logs, and limbs were the primary cause in 79 cases.
- Landscaping and tree-trimming occupations were particularly hazardous.
Occupation-Specific Data
- Transportation and Material Moving Occupations:
- Most fatalities: 1,495 deaths.
- Decline of 7.7% from 2022, with significant reductions among heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.
- Protective Service Occupations:
- Fatalities decreased by 17.6% to 276 deaths.
- Homicides accounted for 33.7% (93 deaths).
- Building and Grounds Maintenance:
- Fatalities fell from 352 in 2022 to 337 in 2023.
- Leading causes: falls/slips/trips (25.2%) and contact incidents (24.9%).
A Closer Look at the Trends
The 2023 data highlights progress in reducing workplace fatalities across several sectors and demographics. However, transportation incidents remain a critical area for safety improvements, as they account for a significant proportion of deaths.
Addressing industry-specific risks—such as falls in construction and roadway collisions in transportation—is essential for further reducing workplace fatalities.