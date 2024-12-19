US Workplace Fatalities Declined in 2023

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its report on workplace fatalities for 2023, showing a decline in people dying at work.

A total of 5,283 fatalities were recorded, marking a 3.7% decrease from the previous year’s 5,486 deaths. The fatality rate also dropped from 3.7 to 3.5 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers.

Workplace Fatalities

  • Fatality Frequency: In 2023, a worker died from a work-related injury every 99 minutes, slightly better than the 96-minutes recorded in 2022.
  • Leading Causes:
    • Transportation incidents: 1,942 fatalities (36.8% of total).
    • Violent acts: 740 fatalities, with homicides making up 61.9% (458 deaths).
    • Opioids were the primary cause in 162 cases and a contributing factor in 144 others involving multiple drugs.

Demographics and Worker Characteristics

By Ethnicity and Race

  • Black or African American Workers:
    • Fatalities decreased by 10.2% (659 in 2023 compared to 734 in 2022).
    • Fatality rate dropped from 4.2 to 3.6 per 100,000 FTE workers.
  • Hispanic or Latino Workers:
    • The Fatality rate reduced from 4.6 to 4.4 per 100,000 FTE workers.
    • Foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers accounted for 67.1% of fatalities (839 out of 1,250).
    • Construction industry saw the highest number of fatalities (315) among foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers.

By Gender

  • Women:
    • Represented 8.5% of all workplace fatalities (447 deaths).
    • Homicides accounted for 18.3% of these fatalities (84 deaths).
    • Most fatalities occurred in health care and social assistance (63 deaths) and retail trade (59 deaths).

By Age

  • Workers Ages 55-64:
    • Highest fatality count at 1,089 (20.6% of total).
    • Leading causes: transportation incidents (401) and falls/slips/trips (226).
  • Workers Ages 25-34:
    • Most fatalities due to violent acts (179), including 121 homicides and 58 suicides.

Industry-Specific Insights

Construction Sector

  • Fatalities: 1,075 in 2023, the highest since 2011.
  • Key Causes:
    • Falls, slips, and trips: 421 deaths (39.2%).
    • Transportation incidents: 240 deaths (22.3%).
  • Fall Heights:
    • 260 deaths involved falls from 6 to 30 feet.
    • 67 fatalities resulted from falls exceeding 30 feet.

Transportation and Warehousing

  • Fatalities decreased by 11.7% from 1,053 in 2022 to 930 in 2023.
  • Transportation incidents accounted for 71.7% of fatalities (667 deaths).
  • Roadway collisions:
    • With another vehicle: 249 deaths.
    • With an object other than a vehicle: 193 deaths.

Other Industries

  • Retail Trade:
    • 30% of fatalities were homicides (94 deaths).
  • Administrative and Support Services:
    • Fatalities totaled 484.
    • Trees, logs, and limbs were the primary cause in 79 cases.
    • Landscaping and tree-trimming occupations were particularly hazardous.

Occupation-Specific Data

  • Transportation and Material Moving Occupations:
    • Most fatalities: 1,495 deaths.
    • Decline of 7.7% from 2022, with significant reductions among heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.
  • Protective Service Occupations:
    • Fatalities decreased by 17.6% to 276 deaths.
    • Homicides accounted for 33.7% (93 deaths).
  • Building and Grounds Maintenance:
    • Fatalities fell from 352 in 2022 to 337 in 2023.
    • Leading causes: falls/slips/trips (25.2%) and contact incidents (24.9%).

The 2023 data highlights progress in reducing workplace fatalities across several sectors and demographics. However, transportation incidents remain a critical area for safety improvements, as they account for a significant proportion of deaths.

Addressing industry-specific risks—such as falls in construction and roadway collisions in transportation—is essential for further reducing workplace fatalities.

