58% Of Workers Looking For New Role In 2025, Says LinkedIn

New research from LinkedIn reveals that 58% of professionals will be looking for a new job in 2025.

However, both job seekers (50%) and employers (64%) report that the hiring process has become increasingly difficult.

Job seekers are reporting sending more applications and fewer responses.

Nearly 40% of job seekers say they are applying for more jobs than ever but are hearing back less frequently.

Over 22% of HR professionals spend between 3-5 hours daily reviewing applications.

73% of HR professionals say less than half of applications meet the listed job criteria.

Changing Job Market and Skills Demand

One of the biggest challenges in hiring stems from evolving job requirements.

Surging AI Demand : LinkedIn’s Work Change Report highlights a 300% increase in global hiring for AI-related roles over the past eight years.

: LinkedIn’s Work Change Report highlights a 300% increase in global hiring for AI-related roles over the past eight years. Shifting Job Trends : 71% of the roles in LinkedIn’s 2025 Jobs on the Rise list are new compared to previous years.

: 71% of the roles in list are new compared to previous years. Future Workforce Needs: The skills required for most jobs are expected to change by 70% by 2030 due to advancements in AI and automation.

Employers struggle to find candidates with the right mix of technical (51%) and soft (45%) skills.

63% of HR professionals also noted a gap between the skills job seekers possess and the skills businesses need.

How Companies Are Adapting

To address these challenges, businesses are prioritizing new hiring strategies and technologies:

AI Adoption in Hiring : 74% of HR professionals believe AI-powered tools make it easier to find qualified candidates.

: 74% of HR professionals believe AI-powered tools make it easier to find qualified candidates. Upskilling Employees : 77% of companies are focusing on upskilling initiatives, particularly in AI, sustainability, and soft skills.

: 77% of companies are focusing on upskilling initiatives, particularly in AI, sustainability, and soft skills. Strategic AI Investment: 88% of C-suite executives emphasize the importance of speeding up AI adoption in their organizations.

Industry leaders emphasize the importance of adapting to these shifts.

Olivier Sabella, Vice President at LinkedIn, said:

“Finding the right person for a role often feels like finding a needle in a haystack. “And it’s natural that companies have been finding it harder to find the talent they need – especially when you consider that many of the fastest-growing job roles we see today didn’t even exist 20 years ago. “However, ensuring you have the right people, with the right skills, in the right roles will be crucial for a business’s success in the years to come. “It’s great to see businesses taking the front foot on navigating these workplace changes – whether that’s by investing in AI-powered hiring tools to supercharge recruiting efforts, or prioritising upskilling initiatives to build the skills their organisation needs from within.”

James Milligan, Global Head of Technology, Engineering & Contracting, Hays, added:

“Whether you’re a business looking to get the upper hand on competitors, or a jobseeker looking for your next role, you will be left behind if you don’t embrace new technologies like AI. “Look at the digitisation of work over the past years. If a business failed to digitise and was still using older methods, like filing cabinets and pen and paper, they are highly likely not to exist today. “The same will be true of candidates and organisations who do not embrace AI. They will fall behind. The true impact will probably be felt after 2030, but the preparation needs to be made now. “Those who embrace it will be winning later on, whilst those who ignore it, will likely be out of business in a few years’ time.”

To help both job seekers and employers navigate these challenges, LinkedIn is launching new tools:

Job Match Feature : This tool helps job seekers identify roles that best align with their skills and experience, improving their chances of getting hired.

: This tool helps job seekers identify roles that best align with their skills and experience, improving their chances of getting hired. AI-Assistant for Hiring : Designed to help small businesses streamline their hiring processes, this AI-powered assistant helps employers post jobs and find suitable candidates more efficiently.

: Designed to help small businesses streamline their hiring processes, this AI-powered assistant helps employers post jobs and find suitable candidates more efficiently. Hiring Assistant : Initially launched in October, this AI agent helps recruiters focus on impactful work by handling repetitive tasks, such as screening applications based on skills rather than traditional credentials.

: Initially launched in October, this AI agent helps recruiters focus on impactful work by handling repetitive tasks, such as screening applications based on skills rather than traditional credentials. Verified Job Postings: LinkedIn continues to enhance trust in job postings by verifying employer details.

Methodology

LinkedIn’s research was conducted by Censuswide between November 27 to December 16, 2024, among 22,010 consumer respondents and 8,035 global HR professionals between November 28 to December 18 2024.

Markets involved included: UK, USA, France, Germany, India, Spain, Brazil, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, and Italy.

The Future of Hiring

As AI and automation continue to reshape the job market, companies and job seekers must adapt. Employers will need to refine their hiring strategies, invest in upskilling, and leverage AI-driven tools to stay competitive.

Job seekers, on the other hand, must focus on developing in-demand skills to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

With new technology transforming recruitment, those who embrace these changes now will be best positioned for success in the years ahead.