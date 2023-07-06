Thousands of hotel employees in Los Angeles ended their three-day strike and have returned to work but no agreement has been made.

The strike, organized by Unite Here Local 11, represented hotel workers such as housekeepers, receptionists, and cooks demanding better wages and benefits.

Despite their return to work, tensions remain high, as management temporarily locked out some workers.

Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said the strike targeted downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica hotels to maximize disruption while being mindful of the union’s limited resources.

The union has not scheduled any meetings with management, indicating that a deal is still far from being reached.

Petersen said another wave of strikes could happen at any time.

The strike occurred during the busy July Fourth holiday weekend when the city was bustling with visitors for festivities and conventions.

Hotels had to hire temporary workers to fill the staffing gaps, while union members rallied on sidewalks with megaphones and drums.

The strike also impacted some of Vice President Harris’s staff members, who changed hotel reservations to avoid crossing the picket line.

Last month, Los Angeles hotel workers voted to authorize a strike, with an overwhelming 96 percent support.

Living costs in Los Angeles were a significant concern for union members, many of whom commute from distant locations due to the unaffordability of housing near their workplaces.

The union’s demands include wage increases, guaranteed staffing levels, digital tipping, and the preservation of robust health insurance and pension programs.

A Hotel Association of Los Angeles spokesperson expressed uncertainty about its status and called for the union to return to the bargaining table.

Spokesman Peter Hillan said: “We are hearing it may be ‘paused’ but we don’t know what that means.

“In short, however, Unite Here should come back to the bargaining table to show that it’s sincere about reaching a fair agreement.”

The union is also negotiating for guaranteed staffing levels, automatic digital tipping, and preserving their robust health insurance and pension programs.

The Westin Bonaventure, the largest hotel in Los Angeles with about 600 staff, reached a tentative agreement just a day before contracts expire, thus averting the walkout.

However, other hotels have been unable to reach a satisfactory deal.

