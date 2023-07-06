Twitter has settled with a former employee who was unlawfully punished for protesting its return-to-office mandate.

Alexis Camacho, a software engineer, said they were placed on administrative leave after a message they posted urging colleagues to collectively oppose the return-to-office policy.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigated the allegation and informed Twitter it would file a complaint unless the case was settled.

As a result, Twitter and Camacho have agreed to a settlement, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Twitter’s attorney and the company have not provided specific comments or responses regarding the case.

After Elon Musk took the helm of Twitter in October, he required employees to work at least 40 hours per week in the office, eliminating the permanent work-from-anywhere option.

Musk also implemented significant workforce reductions, including top-level executives.

Camacho’s attorney, Shannon Liss-Riordan, said she was “very pleased” to have reached “a fair resolution” in the case.

“We look forward to vindicating the rights of our remaining clients through litigation, arbitration, and wherever else we can.”

Liss-Riordan represents over 1,900 former Twitter employees who have filed complaints against the company following Musk’s acquisition.

She said: “The formerly richest man in the world is not above the law.”

Federal law protects workers’ rights to discuss and take collective action on working conditions, regardless of union affiliation.

The NLRB can enforce this law by ordering policy changes and back pay for affected employees.

But it does not hold executives personally liable or impose punitive damages on companies.

Musk’s companies have had previous disputes with the NLRB.

In March, the US. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an NLRB ruling against Tesla, citing the illegal termination of an employee due to union activism and Musk’s tweet as an unlawful threat.

Tesla was also found to have violated the law by prohibiting pay discussions among workers in Florida.

A regional NLRB office in New York is investigating allegations of illegal retaliation by Tesla against employees following the announcement of an organizing campaign at the Buffalo plant.

Tesla denies any wrongdoing in these cases.

